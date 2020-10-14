Northeast Tennessee counties reported three more novel coronavirus-related fatalities on Wednesday as an uptick in testing showed an increase new and active cases.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 107 new cases in the upper eight counties, for a total of 10,840.
- 195 total deaths. New deaths were reported in Hawkins, Johnson and Sullivan counties.
- 97 new projected inactive cases for a total of 9,223.
- 1,422 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 7, Greene 9, Hancock 1, Hawkins 21, Johnson 1, Sullivan 48, Unicoi 2, Washington 18.
- Active cases by county: Carter 108, Greene 164, Hancock 3, Hawkins 132, Johnson 275, Sullivan 426, Unicoi 13, Washington 301.
Local data analysis
After reporting a more than 80% decrease in new tests on Tuesday, Northeast Tennessee's testing numbers rebounded on Wednesday with more than 1,200 new tests reported, yielding an 8.90% positive test rate. While still relatively high, the region's positive test rate dropped more than 12% from Tuesday to Wednesday.
Sullivan County, which reported the most new cases with 48, had the second highest positive test rate in the region, with 16.49% of its 297 tests (second most) coming back positive. Hancock County, which only reported six new tests, had a 16.66% positive rate. Washington County tested the most people with 309, and had a 7.11% positive rate — the second lowest positive rate in the region, behind only Carter County which reported a 6.25% positive rate on 112 new tests.
As a result of the testing increase, NETN reported 107 new cases and a seven-person increase in the number of active cases across the region. As of Wednesday, there were 1,422 active cases of COVID-19 in Northeast Tennessee — the most in Sullivan and Washington counties, which account for 51.12% of the region's active cases. Carter (108), Greene (164), Hawkins (132) and Johnson (275) are the other counties with more than 100 active cases.
Five of the eight counties in the region reported an increase in active cases, but none reported a jump of more than 10. Carter (+3), Hancock (+1), Hawkins (+10), Sullivan (+8) and Unicoi (+2) counties all reported an increase in active cases. Greene (-6), Johnson (-5) and Washington (-6) each reported decreases in their active case counts.
Three more deaths were reported in the region: One each in Hawkins, Johnson and Sullivan counties, bringing the region's toll to 195 and the weekly toll to 10 — already surpassing last week's total of six.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by four and dipped back below 100 after reaching that mark twice in the last week — with a recent peak of 103 reported on Thursday. Despite the drop in hospitalizations, there were two additional intensive care patients reported, though the number of patients on ventilators was stable at seven. Both of those critical care metrics have been decreasing recently after doubling at the end of last month.
There were three new hospitalizations reported in the region on Wednesday: Two in Sullivan County and one in Unicoi County.
School-age children
There were nine new cases reported among school-aged children on Wednesday, with Carter (+1), Greene (+2), Hawkins (+3), Sullivan (+1) and Washington (+2) counties.
ETSU
East Tennessee State University reported one new active case on Tuesday, bumping their total to nine — eight students and one staff member. There were also 15 people quarantined in ETSU housing, a drop of two from Monday's count of 17. That total can include confirmed cases and those awaiting test results.
Two new cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the overall total to 255 — 212 students and 43 staff members. ETSU updates their data on weekday evenings, and this data is from Tuesday night.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home reported one new COVID-19 death on Wednesday, bringing the total to 31 after holding steady at 30 for a number of days. In addition, there were 72 active cases of COVID-19 attributed to the facility as of Wednesday, an increase of three from Tuesday's total. Mountain Home has reported 562 (+7) total cases, of which 459 (+3) are considered inactive.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home officials are not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state daily.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,709 new cases for a total of 220,538 since tracking began in March. 210,016 confirmed and 10,522 probable.
- 31 new deaths reported for a total of 2,828.
- 198,465 projected inactive cases.
- 1,101 hospitalizations as of Tuesday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 17,898 new tests for a total of 3.23 million.
State Data analysis
The 1,709 new cases kept the state's streak of consecutive days with 1,000-plus new cases going on Wednesday, extending it to 11 days — eight shy of the record set between July and August. Through three days this week, the state is averaging 1,940.33 new cases per day, a slight uptick from last week. Active cases were up slightly to 19,245.
Perhaps most concerning, however, is the state's rise in hospitalizations, which are at their highest level in about two months and have risen by 28.77% since the beginning of the month. According to state data, only about 12% ICU beds (246) are still available, as are 17% of floor beds (1,939).
There were 31 new deaths reported on Wednesday, bringing the state's total since Monday to 61.