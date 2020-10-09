Northeast Tennessee recorded its 10,000th novel coronavirus case on Friday with 155 new cases, a grim milestone reached by a doubling of the region's total case count over the past 54 days.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 155 new cases in the upper eight counties, for a total of 10,143.
- 183 total deaths. No new deaths were reported on Friday.
- 95 new projected inactive cases for a total of 8,768.
- 1,192 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 15, Greene 20, Hancock 0, Hawkins 18, Johnson 10, Sullivan 59, Unicoi 0, Washington 33.
- Active cases by county: Carter 91, Greene 118, Hancock 4, Hawkins 103, Johnson 293, Sullivan 336, Unicoi 9, Washington 238.
Local Data analysis
Since Monday, Northeast Tennessee has reported an average of 162.2 new cases of COVID-19 per day, its highest ever, inflated by an outbreak at a prison in Johnson County. Even without those 212 cases, the region recorded an average of 129.6 new cases per day — the third-highest average and the most since Aug. 3-9. On Friday, the region added 155 new cases, the fourth day thus far this week with more than 100 new cases.
As a result of the recent rise in new cases, active cases shot up as well, to a record high since the state changed how active/inactive cases are calculated on Sept. 3. As of Friday, there were 1,192 active cases in the region, with Sullivan County (336) reporting the most, followed by Johnson (293), Washington (238), Greene (118) and Hawkins (103). Sullivan County (+23) reported the largest jump in active cases as well Friday, followed by Greene (+12), Hawkins (+10), Washington (+10) and Carter (+5). Active case counts in Hancock, Johnson and Unicoi counties remained unchanged Friday.
Since Monday, active cases have increase by 30% in Carter County, 22.9% in Greene, 9.5% in Hawkins, 193% in Johnson and 26.7% in Sullivan. Active case counts are down 30% in Unicoi (-4) and down 4.4% in Washington County. Hancock County's count has not changed.
With 1,712 new tests on Friday, the region extended its streak of 1,000-plus new tests to six days — the second-longest it has reported since July. The record is eight straight days between July 26 and Aug. 3. The positive test rate was 9.35%, an increase from Thursday's 7.57%.
No new deaths were reported on Friday, and the weekly toll sits at four since Monday.
Hospitalizations
The number of COVID-19 patients at Ballad Health facilities fell back below 100 on Friday, down four to 99 — a positive development after the number of inpatients crested 100 for the first time in more than a month, having increased by 40 over a 10-day span. In addition to those hospitalized, five people were awaiting test results. There were 21 people in intensive care, and 11 on ventilators as well — both decreases of one from Thursday.
As of Friday, there were about two dozen designated COVID-19 beds.
There were two new hospitalizations reported on Friday, both in Greene County. The region is on pace for the fewest number of new hospitalizations since June 28-July 5.
School-age children
There were 22 new cases of COVID-19 reported among those aged 5-18 on Friday. New cases were reported in Carter (+2), Greene (+8), Hawkins (+1), Johnson (+1), Sullivan (+9) and Washington (+1).
ETSU
East Tennessee State University had 15 active cases among 14 students and one staff as of Thursday evening, a decrease of two from Wednesday's count. There were 18 people quarantined in ETSU housing, a drop of 11 from Thursday. That total can include confirmed cases and those awaiting test results, also an increase of one from Tuesday.
Since late June, 248 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the university with 233 considered inactive. Ten cases have been diagnosed since Monday.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home reported no change in its active case count on Friday, holding steady at 64. There have been 30 deaths, but none were reported on Friday. A total of 526 cases have been attributed to facility, with 432 considered inactive.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home officials are not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state daily.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,556 new cases for a total of 211,003 since tracking began in March. 101,530 confirmed and 9,473 probable.
- 27 new deaths reported for a total of 2,732.
- 191,651 projected inactive cases.
- 1,023 hospitalizations as of Thursday, up 35 from Wednesday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 26,790 new tests for a total of 3.1 million.
State Data analysis
Twenty-seven new deaths were reported statewide on Friday, bringing the toll since Monday up to 155. The state has reported at least 10 deaths every day since Sept. 28. Tennessee's record for new deaths in a week is 213 between Sept. 7-13.
Friday was also the sixth-straight day with more than 1,500 new cases. Tennessee has only recorded at least six-straight days with more than 1,500 new cases twice before: a six-day period between Aug. 4-9 and a 19-day period between July 13-Aug. 1. Since Monday, the state have average about 1,950 new cases per day, the most since early August.
Hospitalizations rose above 1,000 on Thursday, the first time that's happened since mid-to-late August. According to state data, 16% of floor beds are still available statewide, as are 14% of ICU beds.
Active cases declined on Friday, down to 16,620 from 16,752 on Thursday. It was the first decrease this week.