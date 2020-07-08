Johnson City businesses and nonprofits have received between $123.3 million and $238.4 million in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, according to an analysis of data released this week by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Those dollars helped city employers retain about 16,620 jobs. Job numbers are reported by borrowers on their PPP applications.
“It had a huge impact for this region,” Johnson City Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Bob Cantler said. “In my opinion, our unemployment would have been double of what it is without that.”
The PPP is a pool of forgivable loans the federal government authorized in late March to assist small businesses floundering because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. In order for the loans to be forgivable, a business or nonprofit must spend a specific percentage of the money on payroll, a threshold that was recently reduced from 75% to 60%.
The U.S. Small Business Administration released a massive cache of loan data this week detailing the approximate value and location of all 4.9 million loans issued so far through the PPP. According to the SBA, a total of $521 billion has been distributed through the program, and the average loan size is $106,772.
About $41.7 million of Johnson City’s allotment was spread across roughly 1,200 businesses that requested loans less than $150,000. The SBA did not release the names and addresses of companies in that range, but did give precise loan values.
Between $81.6 million and $196.7 million went to about 184 Johnson City companies that requested between $150,000 and $10 million. About 87.5% of the businesses in this range received between $150,000 and $1 million.
Notable companies and nonprofits in that category include State of Franklin Healthcare Associates (requesting between $5-10 million), Crown Laboratories (between $2-5 million), LPI Inc. (between $2-5 million), Allied Dispatch Solutions (between $1-2 million), FACE Amusement (between $1-2 million) and Washington County-Johnson City Emergency Medical Service (between $1-2 million).
The data released by the SBA does not give precise dollar amounts for loans larger than $150,000. Instead, the SBA categorizes loans based on a series of ranges, disclosing that companies received between $150,000 and $350,000, $350,000 and $1 million, $1 million and $5 million or $5 million and $10 million.
The estimated $123 million distributed to Johnson City businesses was calculated using the lowest figures in those ranges, making it a conservative approximation of the money injected into the business community through the PPP program. At max, Johnson City businesses may have received a total of $238.4 million.
The SBA said loans in the range of $150,000 to $10 million account for 75% of the loan dollars approved through the program.
A regional look
Compared to Bristol and Kingsport, Johnson City businesses received the largest allotment of PPP funding.
In Kingsport, businesses received between $69.1 million and $127.7 million, allowing for the retention of 10,781 jobs.
About $26.7 million went to 831 businesses and nonprofits that requested loans less than $150,000. Between $42.4 million and $101 million went to about 133 entities borrowing more than $150,000.
Meanwhile, Bristol businesses and nonprofits, including those in both Tennessee and Virginia, received between $66.2 million and $123.8 million in loans, which the SBA says allowed for the retention of 8,032 jobs.
About $25.6 million went to 802 companies and nonprofits requesting less than $150,000. Between $40.6 million and $98.2 million went to 115 entities that requested more than $150,000.
In Bristol, large borrowers that received more than $150,000 include King University (requesting between $2 million and $5 million), Burwil Construction (between $1 million and $2 million) and Bristol Broadcasting Co. (between $1 million and $2 million).
Kingsport borrowers included Tennessee Electrical Company (between $5 million and $10 million), Don Hill Automotive Associates ($1 million to $2 million) and Six Rivers Media ($1 million to $2 million), which is the parent company of the Kingsport Times News, the Johnson City Press and other local papers.
Impacts and status
For some industries, Cantler said the Paycheck Protection Program wasn’t as effective, referring to issues businesses in the hotel and restaurant sectors had with some of the guidelines.
He said those companies were grappling with the requirement that 75% of the loan be spent on payroll in order for it to be forgivable, which left a smaller portion available for other expenses. That allotment has since dropped to 60%.
“That was a small portion of our companies,” Cantler said.
Cantler said local industrial companies, which were not deemed essential businesses during the enforcement of the state’s stay- at-home order, benefited from the program, allowing them to survive until they could start production again.
“It alleviated a lot of stress and challenges during this period,” he said.
The PPP was originally scheduled to sunset on June 30, but Shawn McKeehan, deputy director of the SBA’s Tennessee District Office, said federal officials have opted to extend the program through Aug. 8.
As of June 27, about $130 billion was still available.