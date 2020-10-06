Johnson County reported 63 new cases — 47% of the region's total — on Tuesday, which was reportedly due to a mass testing event at the state prison in the county, according to the county mayor's office. Outside of Johnson County, the region reported three new deaths, bringing the total number of dead since March to 182.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 132 new cases in the upper eight counties, for a total of 9,586.
- 182 total deaths. Three new deaths were reported in Carter (+2) and Sullivan counties.
- 102 new projected inactive cases for a total of 8,485.
- 919 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 0, Greene 4, Hancock 0, Hawkins 5, Johnson 63, Sullivan 41, Unicoi 0, Washington 19.
- Active cases by county: Carter 61, Greene 87, Hancock 5, Hawkins 86, Johnson 153, Sullivan 278, Unicoi 11, Washington 238.
Data analysis
Led by Johnson and Sullivan counties, Northeast Tennessee's active case count increase by 27 to 919, the third most the region has reported since the state health department made an adjustment to how active and inactive cases are calculated. Johnson (63) and Sullivan (41) accounted for 78.7% of the region's new cases on Tuesday, and were the only counties to see an increase in active cases. According to the Johnson County mayor's office, Johnson County's spike is reportedly due to a slew of positive cases uncovered at the Northeast Correctional Facility in the county.
As of Oct. 1, the latest day for which data were available, 127 inmates at NECX have tested positive for the virus, in addition to 53 staff. Of those, 114 inmates and 40 staff cases are considered inactive.
Washington County (+19) was the only other county to report more than five new cases. Carter, Hancock and Unicoi counties did not report any new cases. Through two days this week, the region is averaging 126.5 new cases per day, which would be the most since early August if it holds.
After reporting a positive test rate below 6% in back-to-back days, the region's positive test rate for Tuesday jumped up to 15.06% on 1,029 new tests. It is the highest the positive test rate has been since Sept. 7, buoyed by the 56.14% positive test rate reported on 114 tests in Johnson County.
Three new deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday, two in Carter County and one in Sullivan County.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health's COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by four on Tuesday up to 98, though that total is still down from the October peak of 99 reached on Friday. Eight others were awaiting test results. Of those hospitalized, 22 were in intensive care and 14 were on ventilators — the most reported since Sept. 1 for both.
Last Tuesday, there were 67 hospitalizations with 16 in the ICU and eight on ventilators. In seven days, the number of COVID-19 patients in Ballad facilities has increased by 46.26%, while the number of ICU patients is up 37.5%.
Two new hospitalizations were reported on Tuesday, one each in Sullivan and Unicoi counties.
School-age children
There were five new cases reported among the region’s 5-18 year olds on Tuesday. Two in Hawkins and one each in Carter, Greene and Sullivan counties.
ETSU
East Tennessee State University reported a drop in active cases and in the number of people quarantined in ETSU housing, both of which dropped by two. As of Monday evening, there were 16 active cases of COVID-19 on campus (13 students and three staff) and 28 people quarantined.
One new case was reported on Monday.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the two-day death toll to three and the overall toll to 30. Active cases, meanwhile, dropped by four to 57. A total of 508 cases of COVID-19 have been attributed to Mountain Home, of which 421 are considered inactive or convalescent.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home officials are not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state daily.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,676 new cases for a total of 205,375 since tracking began in March. 196,623 confirmed and 8,752 probable.
- 24 new deaths reported for a total of 2,621.
- 187,026 projected inactive cases.
- 958 hospitalizations as of Monday, up 108 from Sunday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 25,345 new tests for a total of 3.03 million.
Analysis
Active cases in the rose by 847 on Tuesday, up to 15,728 after bottoming out at 13,722 on Friday and Saturday. It is the most active cases reported since Sept. 7. The state also reported more than 1,500 new cases for the second straight day, the first time that's happened since Sept. 11. The last three day streak was Aug. 26-28.
There were 24 new deaths reported statewide on Tuesday, bringing the total since March past 2,600. So far this month, 167 Tennesseans have died.