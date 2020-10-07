A novel coronavirus outbreak at a Johnson County prison led to a record number of new infections reported in Northeast Tennessee on Monday, with 212 inmates at the Northeast Correctional Complex testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, a spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Correction confirmed Wednesday.
The correctional complex, which has capacity for approximately 1,800 inmates, has a primary facility in Johnson County and an annex in Carter County. Cases are not broken down by facility, but at least 347 inmates have tested positive at NECX thus far, with at least 114 considered inactive, according to the TDOC. Two have died.
Of the 16 prisons in the state of Tennessee, NECX has the fifth-most cases among inmates, and the most cases among staff members with 108 — 21% of the statewide total.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 318 new cases in the upper eight counties, for a total of 9,903.
- 181 total deaths. Sullivan County's death toll reduced by one
- 99 new projected inactive cases for a total of 8,584.
- 1,138 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 23, Greene 24, Hancock 0, Hawkins 18, Johnson 163, Sullivan 45, Unicoi 3, Washington 42.
- Active cases by county: Carter 83, Greene 101, Hancock 4, Hawkins 98, Johnson 301, Sullivan 298, Unicoi 11, Washington 242.
Data analysis
Even without Johnson County's new cases, Wednesday was a big case day for the region. Minus Johnson County's 163, the region added 155 new cases — the most in about three weeks and the third-most since the region's previous one-day record of 247 was reported on Aug. 22. Johnson County's cases, however, should not be discounted. Despite being in a controlled environment, employees who work at the prison will still be in the community, and any critically ill patients will be treated at local hospitals — making it impossible to separate those cases from the region's caseload.
As a result of the prison outbreak, active cases increased by 219 to 1,138 — the most reported since the state changed how active/inactive cases are calculated. The 219 active case increase is the largest single-day jump reported in Northeast Tennessee. Johnson County, unsurprisingly, reported the most new active cases with 152, followed by Sullivan (+20), Greene (+14), Carter (+12), Hawkins (+12) and Washington (+4). Johnson County now has the most active cases with 301, followed closely by Sullivan County with 298 and Washington County with 242. Greene County (101) is the only other county with more than 100 active cases.
Johnson County also reported the most new cases (163), followed by Sullivan (45), Washington (42), Greene (24) and Carter (23). As a result of the total reported on Wednesday, the average number of new cases per day since Monday is above 190, far-and-away the highest it's ever been.
The region's positive test rate, after falling below 6% for two straight days on Sunday and Monday (the first time that had happened since July) has now been about 15% in back-to-back days. The last time the region's positive test rate was greater than 15% for two straight days was Sept. 1-2. Even without Johnson County's 42% positive rate on 384 tests, the region's positive test rate was above 13%.
There were no new deaths reported on Wednesday, but the TDOC reported a new inmate death in the Johnson County prison. Sullivan County's death toll was reduced by one.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by one, back up to 99 after dipping down to 94 on Monday. The total matches the peak reported so far this month, and represents the highest reported since early September. There were eight others awaiting test results. Of those hospitalized, 22 were in intensive care and 16 were on ventilators. The number of critical care patients spiked the week before last and has remained high since, which Ballad officials attributed to a rise in patients from nursing homes.
Ballad's daily scorecard listed only seven available COVID-19 beds, but a Ballad official said during a press conference Wednesday that the number was closer to 30-35.
There were two new hospitalizations reported in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday: One each in Carter and Washington counties. Unicoi County's hospitalization total was reduced by one.
School-age children
There were 21 new cases reported among the region's 5-18 year olds: Greene (+6), Carter (+5), Washington (+4), Sullivan (+3), Hawkins (+2) and Johnson (+1).
ETSU
The number of people with COVID-19 and/or quarantined at East Tennessee State University remained unchanged from Monday's total, holding steady at 16 and 28, respectively.
One new case was reported on Tuesday.
Mountain Home VA
The Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home reported an increase of three active cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 60. In total, 514 cases have been attributed to the Mountain Home VA, of which 424 are considered inactive or convalescent. There have been 30 deaths.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home officials are not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state daily.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 2,080 new cases for a total of 207,455 since tracking began in March. 198,405 confirmed and 9,050 probable.
- 21 new deaths reported for a total of 2,642.
- 188,579 projected inactive cases.
- 971 hospitalizations as of Tuesday, up 13 from Monday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 21,963 new tests for a total of 3.05 million.
Data analysis
Tennessee reported 2,080 new cases on Wednesday, the third-straight day with 1,500-plus cases. Since August, there have only been two three-plus day stretches of 1,500 or more new cases per day, Aug. 4-9 and Aug. 26-28. The state's average number of new cases per day since Monday is currently above 2,000. If that number remains above 2,000, it would the only the third time it's done so for a week and the first time since late-July/early-August.
Active cases also rose sharply, up more than 500 to 16,234. It is the third-highest total reported since the state's change in how active/inactive cases are calculated. The peak since then was 17,027 on Sept. 7.
Current hospitalizations, much like the trend in Northeast Tennessee, continued to rise on Wednesday, and are up 28.26% since hitting their lowest point since late-August on Sept. 20. State data shows only 16% of floor beds and 14% of ICU beds are available, though 70% of the state's ventilators are still open.