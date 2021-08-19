ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Board of Education voted unanimously on Thursday to make the wearing of protective masks mandatory for the next two weeks, but parents have the option of opting their children out of the requirement. Teachers may also opt themselves out of the requirement.
The school board will hold another board meeting in two weeks to discuss the effectiveness of the mandate and decide on future mask requirements.
The Carter County Board of Education also met Thursday, but took no action on masks. Director of Schools Tracy McAbee told the board members that an executive order from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee specifies that parents have the authority to opt their children out of any school mask requirement. McAbee said since a parent can sign a piece of paper opting a child out of a school district mask mandate, the result is that “there is no way to enforce a mask mandate because it can be overridden by any parent.”
The county school board did not take a vote on whether to consider a mask mandate.
McAbee said there was another nuance, the virtual learning option. McAbee said there has been some interest in returning to virtual learning, but the state has not passed the legislation to allow virtual learning this year.
The Elizabethton board discussed the mask mandate in conjunction with Lee’s executive order. Board Chairman Eddie Pless made a motion to consider a mask mandate that included the right for parents to opt their child out and teachers to opt themselves out. He also included in his motion the requirement to review the mandate after two weeks.
Board member Mike Wilson said that was not a mandate at all. Other board members answered Wilson by saying that is all the authority the board had.
After several minutes of discussion, Pless’ motion died for a lack of a second. After several more minutes, board Vice Chairman Phil Isaacs told Pless to once again make the motion for the mandate with the opt outs. Isaacs seconded the motion and the motion passed unanimously.
The city school board also discussed the fact that virtual school was not allowed. Director of Schools Richard VanHuss said COVID-19 positives have been going up. He said there were 39 positives on Monday. He said there are now 46 positives, 36 students and 10 staff. He said there are 120 students in quarantine, with a third of those quarantines coming from contacts that took place out of school.
Because there is no virtual education this year, VanHuss said “we will have to immediately start using stockpile days” that would have been used to cover days in which school was closed because of snow and ice. “Tools we had last year, we no longer have,” VanHuss said. “There is no hybrid curriculum.”
In the county schools, McAbee told his board members that “COVID continues to climb, but we are able to cover every school” with substitutes teachers. McAbee told the board that “at some schools it is getting close to not having enough to get all the classes covered.”
Although it was not discussed in the board meeting, a notice was posted on the school system’s webpage that there was a shortage of school bus drivers because of quarantines. The notice said that because of the driver shortage, beginning on Friday, Aug. 20, three buses would not be running until further notice. Those three are: Bus 23 at Hampton High School and Hampton Elementary School; Bus 1 at Little Milligan and Hampton High School; and Bus 44 in the Happy Valley area.