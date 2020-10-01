Northeast Tennessee counties reported 56 new cases of the novel coronavirus, with active cases falling by 29 on Thursday. Testing, while down from Wednesday, was up from earlier in the week.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 56 new cases in the upper eight counties, for a total of 9,094.
- 174 total deaths. Two new deaths in Hawkins County.
- 83 new projected inactive cases for a total of 8,098.
- 822 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 0, Greene 4, Hancock 1, Hawkins 7, Johnson 5, Sullivan 25, Unicoi 1, Washington 13.
- Active cases by county: Carter 74, Greene 85, Hancock 5, Hawkins 81, Johnson 114, Sullivan 220, Unicoi 19, Washington 224.
Data analysis
Northeast Tennessee counties reported 635 fewer tests on Thursday than on Wednesday, with a positive test percentage of 7.35%. A drop from Wednesday's positive rate that was north of 9%, but still above the ideal 5%.
Across the region, 56 new infections were identified and 83 hit the threshold to be considered inactive. As a result, active cases fell by 29 to 822 after rising by 60 on Wednesday. Only Hancock (+1) and Sullivan (+7) reported growth in active cases. Washington County reported the largest drop in active cases with 18. Washington County still has the most active cases with 224, but Sullivan County trails by only four.
Over the week, the region's active case count has been trending upward, albeit very slightly. Active cases are down overall since the beginning of September.
Two new deaths were reported in Hawkins County, which has added four new deaths this week thus far. Hawkins County now has 22 deaths, the fifth most in Northeast Tennessee.
Hospitalizations
Since Monday, Ballad Health's COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 26 while the number of patients in intensive care is at its highest since Sept. 1. The number of patients on ventilators dropped by one on Thursday, but is still above 10 after remaining below that number for nearly two weeks earlier this month.
Ballad officials, during a press conference on Wednesday, said the rise in critical care patients was mostly due to an influx of patients at long-term care facilities, who account for about 10-15% of their hospitalizations. Across the system, 89 people were hospitalized, 20 were in the ICU and 11 were on ventilators. There were 27 COVID-19 beds still available.
Northeast Tennessee reported only a single new hospitalization, in Hawkins County.
School-age children
After 22 cases were reported in the 5-18 age group on Wednesday, five were reported on Thursday in Johnson (+1), Sullivan (+3) and Washington (+1). Carter County's case count was reduced by one.
ETSU
After steady decrease in recent days, active cases attributed to East Tennessee State University rose by six to 20 on Wednesday night. ETSU’s data is updated weekday evenings, and this data reflects totals as of Tuesday. The university also reported 34 (+4) people were in quarantine in on-campus housing, a number that could include positive cases, probable infections or close contacts.
Seven new cases were reported on Wednesday night, bringing the weekly total to 11.
Mountain Home VA
Active cases attributed to the Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home remained stable at 55 on Thursday, with no new deaths reported. In total, there have been 479 cases attributed to the facility, with 397 considered inactive or convalescent and 27 deaths.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state every day.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,293 new cases for a total of 197,432 since tracking began in March. 189,575 confirmed and 7,857 probable.
- 47 new deaths reported for a total of 2,501.
- 180,781 projected inactive cases.
- 846 hospitalizations as of Wednesday, up 29 from Tuesday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 18,153 new tests for a total of 2.89 million.
Analysis
Tennessee reported a spike in new deaths Thursday with 47, the sixth day with more than 40 deaths in the state and the third in the last month. Since Monday, 124 Tennesseans have died.
The state recorded more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day on Thursday, bringing the daily average number of new cases since Monday up to 1,109.25. That average is down from the previous two weeks.
Active cases in the state dropped slightly, down to 14,150.
The positive test rate was 7.31%.