ELIZABETHTON — The pandemic has ruined a lot traditional events this year, from sporting events to Easter celebrations and from high school graduations to trick or treating. But COVID-19 did not spoil the annual contributions the Carter County Car Club always makes to children’s charities every Christmas.
The car club raises the money it gives to the charities by accepting donations at the weekly cruise-ins it hosts in downtown Elizabethton every Saturday evening during the warm months of the year and from its annual car show in July. Club President Eddie Brumitt said it did not look like the club would be able to raise very much money this year because the pandemic forced the cancellation of the first two months of cruise-ins.
“We lost our first eight weeks,” Brumitt said. It was also known that some of the regular supporters were suffering from the economic difficulties of the coronavirus economic slump.
Yet, when the club finally started holding the cruise-ins, people were extra generous. People flocked to the cruise-ins and enjoyed the company of fellow car lovers. The generosity that people showed in the spring was still present when the shows finally ended in the fall.
Brumit said that despite the loss of the eight weeks, the club collected as much for charity as it always had, even reaching its records set last year.
Members of the club gathered at Elizabethton's Wal-mart for one of their favorite activities, shopping for needy children in the Salvation Army’s Christmas Angel program. This year, the club was able to sponsor 130 angels.
But the Salvation Army charity is just the start for the annual giving the club does before Christmas. The rest of the gifts are distributed during and after the club’s monthly meeting at the end of November. Recipients are invited to attend the meeting and receive the donation for the selected organizations.
This year’s contributions when to the following:
• Boys and Girls Club of Elizabethton/Carter County.
• Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
• Carter County Schools’ Accelerated Reader Program.
• Back to School Bash Backpack Program.
• Children’s Evangelism Fellowship Program.
• Friends Down Syndrome Program.
• Isaiah 117 House.
Brumitt said a total of $20,000 was distributed to the various charities this year.
He said 2020 has been a rough year. He said the club could not have given this money without a lot of help from others, including workers from the city of Elizabethton, downtown business owners, and generous people.
Brumitt and the other members of the car club look forward to a better year in 2021.