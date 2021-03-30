ELIZABETHTON — The Roan Mountain Spring Naturalist Rally is set for a one-day event this year on Saturday, April 24 this year. The spring event is usually a three-day event, but has been modified this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of the usual three-days, the event will only be a one-day affair, with no evening program and no meals this time. The event organizers are planning to return to the normal schedule as soon as possible.
Field trip participants will meet in the field adjacent to the cabins in Roan Mountain State Park for all field trips on April 24. For this rally, all trips are free and there is no printed brochure. Field trip options can be viewed online by clicking the Register Now button at https://www.friendsofroanmtn.org/2021-spring-rally.
Those who wish to support the organization may support this rally and all others by joining the Friends of Roan Mountain or by donating.
Due to the pandemic, extra precautions are being taken. To meet recommended state of Tennessee and Roan Mountain State Park guidelines for safe COVID-19 protection for organizers, field trip leaders and rally participants, the following precautions will be taken:
•Everyone should maintain a safe distance from others of at least 6 feet.
•Everyone will be required to bring a mask and wear it when social distancing is not possible.
•Trip group size will be limited to nine participants and one leader.
•Pre-registration is required for all events (participants will sign up online. One you register, you will receive an email with a ticket).
Registration for the Spring Rally trips for April 24 can be found at: https://friendsofroanmtn.org/2021-spring-rally-trips.
Trips include:
8:30 a.m.: Birding with Cade Campbell and Adriana Nelson;
8:30 a.m.: Beginning birding with Joe McGuiness;
8:30 a.m.: Fred Behrend trail hike with Lance Jessee;
8:30 a.m.: Salamanders with Dale Ledford;
10:30 a.m.: Snakes with Connie Deegan;
10:30 a.m.: Moonshiners Run Wildflower Hike with Ranger Phillip Hylen;
10:30 a.m.: Beginning birding with Joe McGuiness;
10:30 a.m.: Mosses and liverworts with Jim Goldsmith;
12:30 p.m.: Owls with Ranger Phillip Hylen;
1 p.m.: Tri-Cities young naturalists with Cade Campbell;
1 p.m.: Snakes with Connie Deegan;
1 p.m.: Wildlife tracking and signs with Marty Silver;
1 p.m.: Nature photography with Travis Bordley;
3 p.m.: Photography with Ranger Marcianne O’Day;
3 p.m.: Hike to Jones Falls with Marty Silver;
3 p.m.: Grassy Bald ecology exploration with Travis Bordley;
3 p.m.: Geology of Roan Mountain with Mick Whitelaw and Jeremy Stout.