Northeast Tennessee added 36 new novel coronavirus infections and 435 new tests on Monday, the fewest since July 12 when the region reported 36 cases and 403 tests. On July 12, there were 946 total cases in the region — a far cry from the 5,116 as of Monday.
There were, however, three additional deaths reported in Johnson (one) and Sullivan (two) counties.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 36 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 5,116.
- Average number of new cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks: Carter 27.36, Greene 24.61, Hancock 8.67, Hawkins 27.29, Johnson 71.09, Sullivan 17.86, Unicoi 18.39 and Washington 22.09.
- 48 total deaths in the upper eight counties. There were three new deaths reported on Monday: One in Johnson and two in Sullivan.
- 52 new recoveries for a total of 1,936.
- 3,132 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 9, Greene 4, Hancock 0, Hawkins 7, Johnson 0, Sullivan 5, Unicoi 0, Washington 11.
- Active cases by county: Carter 481, Greene 428, Hancock 57, Hawkins 417, Johnson 296, Sullivan 340, Unicoi 107, Washington 1,006.
Data analysis
After recording a record increase in active cases on Sunday, that number dropped on Monday by 19 — bringing the total down to 3,132 active cases in the upper eight counties. That is still the second most active cases the region has seen, with more than 1,000 of them reported in Washington County.
Three counties reported a drop in active infections on Monday: Johnson (three), Sullivan (25) and Washington (one) counties. Only one county, Washington, saw its total case count increase by more than 10. Of the 5,116 infections reported in NETN, 61.2% are still active. Washington County remains the only county to see more than 500 active infections, though Carter County is nearing that mark with 481.
Three more Northeast Tennesseans have died, with the region's death toll at 48 after three deaths were reported in Johnson County (its first) and Sullivan County, which now has 18 dead — the most of any county in the region.
The positive test percentage was 11%, indicating the drop in cases is likely due to the corresponding drop in new tests reported. Only 435 new tests were reported in the upper eight counties, the fewest since only 403 were reported on July 12, which was also the last time the region saw 36 or fewer new cases.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported 111 COVID-19 inpatients on Monday, with nine more people under investigation. As of Monday morning, there were 27 patients in intensive care and 14 on ventilators. COVID-19 patient capacity was at 43 beds.
Across the region, five new hospitalizations were reported, with nearly all (four) coming in Sullivan County. One new hospitalization was reported in Unicoi County. Prior to Monday, it had been eight days since five or fewer hospitalizations were reported in the region. Last week, 53 new hospitalizations were reported, tied for the second most in a single week.
Cases among school-aged children
There were eight new cases reported among school-aged children on Monday, with Carter and Hawkins counties both reporting three new cases each. Greene and Washington counties added one new case each.
Overall, 526 5-18-year-olds have contracted the virus, with Washington County reporting the most cases at 152. Sullivan County (106), is the only other county with more than 100 cases.
Mountain Home VA
There were 57 active cases of COVID-19 attributed to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home on Monday afternoon, with 272 in total. There have been eight fatalities and 207 recoveries across the system. After rising rapidly through July, the number of new cases at the VA appears to be flattening, with only 17 new cases reported over the last seven days.
Mountain Home is not saying where the cases or deaths are concentrated, citing patient privacy concerns.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ COVID-19 data dashboard, the number of cases includes “all patients tested or treated at a VA facility for known or probable COVID-19.” The same goes for fatalities, which do not have to occur at a VA hospital to count as a VA death.
Sullivan County jail testing
The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that it would be coordinating with the Sullivan County Regional Health Department to test all jail inmates after some inmates and employees began exhibiting symptoms of the virus. Thus far, only one sheriff's office employee has tested positive.
"The health and safety of inmates and staff members is our utmost concern," a statement read. "Our agency continues to follow the guidelines established by the CDC for cleaning and disinfecting and anyone that has contact with inmates is required to wear a protective mask.
"Sheriff Jeff Cassidy stated that 'we would like to reassure our community that we are doing everything possible to maintain the highest level of law enforcement services possible as we deal with this ongoing national health situation.'"
Inmates exhibiting symptoms are in quarantine, while any exposed staff are isolating at home, the release said.
Outbreak at nursing home over
Christian Care Center of Bristol reported on Monday that it had no active cases of COVID-19 among residents or staff, an announcement that comes after the facility was rocked by the virus — leaving seven residents dead, 68 residents and 34 staff infected.
"As we celebrate, we recognize with caution that this virus is still lurking in our community and it could visit us again as it is visiting all businesses in the Tri-Cities," a statement from the facility read.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,036 new cases for a total of 134,744 since tracking began in March. 132,397 confirmed and 2,347 probable.
- 21 new deaths reported for a total of 1,387.
- 34 new hospitalizations for a total of 5,881 over the course of the pandemic. As of Aug. 16, there were 959 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 180 more listed as pending.
- 13,746 new tests for a total of 1.86 million.
- 2,157 new recoveries for a total of 94,812.
Analysis
The number of active cases in the state remained steady on Monday, having hovered between 37,000 and 40,000 consistently since July 26. On Monday, the number of active infections in the state was 38,545 — a decrease from Sunday's total.
The number of deaths remained high on Monday with 21 reported. Since June 29, 804 Tennesseans (57% of the state's total) have died of COVID-19. Last week saw 142 deaths, the third highest one-week total reported.
There were 13,746 new tests reported on Monday, leading to a positive test rate of 7.5%.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. corner of East G Street and Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 9 a.m.-noon, 810 W. Church St., Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County: 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, 423-279-2777.
Unicoi County: 9-11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.