Northeast Tennessee's active novel coronavirus case count rose by 73 on Saturday, keeping the number of active cases in the region at a record level since the state re-adjusted how active/inactive cases are calculated.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 154 new cases in the upper eight counties, for a total of 10,297.
- 185 total deaths. Two new deaths were reported on Saturday, one each in Sullivan and Washington counties.
- 79 new projected inactive cases for a total of 8,847.
- 1,265 estimated active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 15, Greene 20, Hancock 0, Hawkins 15, Johnson 11, Sullivan 42, Unicoi 2, Washington 49.
- Active cases by county: Carter 102, Greene 131, Hancock 3, Hawkins 110, Johnson 294, Sullivan 349, Unicoi 11, Washington 265.
Local data analysis
Bolstered by a sizable outbreak at a Johnson County prison, active cases in Northeast Tennessee are continuing to rise, up 73 on Saturday. Even before the prison's cases were added, the region was already on a slight upward trend that began in late September. As a result of Saturday's increase, six of the region's eight counties are now above 100-plus active cases: Carter (102), Greene (131), Hawkins (110), Johnson (294), Sullivan (349) and Washington (265) counties.
The region is also on the cusp of recording its highest ever average of new cases per day since Monday, with 160.8. Even without the 212 cases from the prison, the region is averaging 125.5 new cases per day since Monday, the most since early August. The previous record was 143.7 set between July 27 and Aug. 2, with the second-highest (136) reported between Aug. 3 and Aug. 9.
Testing remained up on Saturday, as did the positive rate, which was above 10% for the third time this week. Northeast Tennessee counties conducted 1,438 tests (the third-fewest this week), which yielded a positive rate of 10.43%. Through six days this week, the region has reported 9,195 new tests and an 11.51% positivity rate.
Two new deaths were reported on Saturday, one each in Sullivan and Washington counties. The new deaths bring the region's toll to 185, and Washington County's to 40 — the second county to reach the 40-death mark. Greene County has the most with 46 deaths.
Hospitalizations
The region also reported four new hospitalizations, bringing the total since Monday to 18. If the region reports fewer than six new hospitalizations on Sunday, it will be the fewest new hospitalizations reported since early July.
School-age children
There were 22 new cases of COVID-19 reported among those aged 5-18 for the second-straight day on Saturday, with Washington County adding the most with eight. Other counties reporting cases were: Carter (+2), Greene (+2), Johnson (+2), Sullivan (+6) and Unicoi (+2).
ETSU
The number of active cases at East Tennessee State University continued its slow decline on Friday, dropping by one to 14 after peaking at 29 at the end of September. Of the 14, one is a staff member and 13 are students. There were 17 people quarantined in ETSU housing, a drop of 1 from Thursday. That total can include confirmed cases and those awaiting test results.
Mountain Home VA
The number of active cases attributed to the Veterans Affairs facility at Mountain Home dropped by to 60 on Saturday. No new deaths were reported, keeping the toll at 30. A total of 534 (+8) cases have been attributed to facility, with 444 (+12) considered inactive.
Cases attributed to Mountain Home reflect people tested or treated at the facility for known or probable COVID-19 infection. Mountain Home officials are not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing privacy concerns, but did say cases are reflected in data released by the state daily.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,646 new cases for a total of 212,649 since tracking began in March. 202,956 confirmed and 9,693 probable.
- 26 new deaths reported for a total of 2,758.
- 192,958 projected inactive cases.
- 1,022 hospitalizations as of Friday. Hospitalization data lags by one day.
- 24,240 new tests for a total of 3.13 million.
State Data analysis
Tennessee reported more than 1,500 new infections for the seventh straight day on Saturday, the longest such streak since a 19-day streak reported between July 13-Aug. 1. Since Monday, the state has averaged 1,906.5 new cases per day, the most since the week of July 27-Aug. 1.
Twenty-six new deaths were reported on Saturday, bringing the total since Monday to 181. The state would need to report at least 33 deaths on Sunday to surpass the record of 213 in mid-September.
Active cases increased by more than 300 on Saturday after falling by more than 100 on Friday. The 16,933 active cases are the second most reported since the state adjusted how active/inactive cases are calculated, 94 fewer than the post-adjustment record of 17,027.