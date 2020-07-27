Northeast Tennessee counties reported 131 new cases of novel coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total to 2,431 over the course of the pandemic. There was one new death reported in the upper eight counties.
More than half the cases, 1,504, remained active. That number grew by 81 on Monday.
All eight counties in the region reported new cases, with the most coming from Washington County at 56.
The region’s death toll grew to 17 after the new death was reported in Carter County.
There were a total of 231 cases reported among school-age children in the region, 10 more than the total reported Sunday.
Ballad Health reported a total of 98 COVID-19 patients in its facilities with another 17 under investigation. Twenty-one were receiving ICU care, and 15 patients were on ventilators.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 2,553 new cases. The state’s case count grew to a total of 96,489.
The state reported 11 new deaths and 36 new hospitalizations. A total of 978 COVID-19 deaths had been reported in Tennessee over the course of the pandemic.
The state again set a record for active cases at 38,272, which was 33 more than reported Sunday.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 131 new cases Monday in the upper eight counties for a total of 2,300.
- New cases by county: Carter 17, Greene 11, Hancock 4, Hawkins 13, Johnson 7, Sullivan 13, Unicoi 10 and Washington 56.
- Total cases by county: Carter 301, Greene 284, Hancock 64, Hawkins 211, Johnson 63, Sullivan 585, Unicoi 98, and Washington 694.
- 1 new death reported in Carter County. There have been 17 total COVID-19 deaths in the upper eight counties.
- 49 new recoveries for a total of 910.
- 1,504 active cases, an increase of 81 from Sunday.
- Active cases by county: Carter 240, Greene 173, Hancock 60, Hawkins 155, Johnson 31, Sullivan 245, Unicoi 50 and Washington 550.
- 231 total cases among school-age children. An increase of 10.
- School-age cases by county: Carter 33, Greene, 35, Hancock 17, Hawkins 15, Johnson 9, Sullivan 43, Unicoi 0, Washington 79.
- New school-age cases by county: Carter 1, Greene 2, Hancock 1, Johnson 2, Sullivan -1, and Washington 5.
Tennessee by the numbers
- 2,533 new cases for a total of 96,489 since tracking began in March. 92,943 confirmed and 993 probable.
- 11 new deaths reported for a total of 978. 943 confirmed. 35 probable.
- 36 new hospitalizations for a total of 4,280 over the course of the pandemic.
- 28,537 new tests for a total of 1,410,396.
- 2,509 new recoveries for a total of 57,239.
- 38,272 active cases, passing the mark set Sunday at 38,239.