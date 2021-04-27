ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department released the schedule for this year’s Covered Bridge Jams, and it appears the jams will be bigger than ever, with shows booked for nearly every Saturday night in which other events are not taking place on the Covered Bridge Stage.
There is also a special bluegrass event on June 12, starting at 5 p.m., called the “Covered Bridge Bluegrass Jamboree."
The jams get started a month earlier than usual, with two kickoff concerts scheduled for May. The season gets started this Saturday, May 1, with Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen starting at 7 p.m. The band has a broad range of styles, from classic rock, to country, oldies, blues, funk, disco and others. The band was created by singer/guitarist/bandleader Victor Lawson in 2010 and has developed a loyal following in Virginia, Tennessee, and West Virginia.
The second early performance takes place on Saturday, May 22 at 7 p.m., when Shooter Band takes the stage.
“We look forward to another successful season of music and entertainment,” said David Nanney, recreation manager for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department.
The Covered Bridge Jams will continue with weekly concerts every Saturday night from 7-9 p.m. through August 21. The jams will feature a variety of music, ranging from country, bluegrass, blues to rock.
That range includes “Covered Bridge Bluegrass Jamboree”, the special bluegrass event on June 12, starting at 5 p.m. The night will feature Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers, a group that has several Grand Ole Opry appearances and has won seven International Bluegrass Music Association awards, including 2019 IBMA Entertainer of the Year.
In addition, Hollow Ground, a local bluegrass band, will also perform.
“We are extremely pleased about this year’s concert series and hope that citizens in this community and those in our surrounding areas will come out and enjoy some great music in a beautiful park setting,” Nanney said. “Covered Bridge Jams is a special event that showcases local musicians and the beauty of our historic park and Downtown Elizabethton. All Covered Bridge Jams are free to the public.
“The Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department is thrilled to present our seventh season of Covered Bridge Jams and we hope families will come out and enjoy the music and atmosphere."