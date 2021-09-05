ELIZABETHTON — The first Covered Bridge Days held in Elizabethton in September will soon get started and one of the events being planned will be a mini-round robin pickleball tournament on Sept. 24.
Also capping off the summer activities will be the last introduction to pickleball session, which will be held on Sept. 11. There is still room for new members in the introduction session. All attendees will receive either a new pickleball paddle or bag.
The staff of the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department said the city’s pickleball program has met with great success. Over 50 people have taken the introductory session this summer and many of those students are playing in the city’s regular open play each week.
The personal donations of paddles, balls and bags are coming from pickleball professional Gigi LeMaster. In addition to her many medals, LeMaster is a nominee for the Pickleball Hall of Fame.
Michele Zoerb will continue to lead the pickleball program and additional activities, including a new pickleball league, which will begin in the fall or winter.
To join the pickleball mailing list or to sign up for pickleball activities, send an email to [email protected].