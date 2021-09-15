ELIZABETHTON — There have already been several new events announced for this year’s Covered Bridge Days, and the latest new event will be the Main Street Block Party sponsored by Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank. The block party will take place in the third block of Elk Avenue on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Covered Bridge Days is the largest annual festival held in Elizabethton and it will be held for the first time in September instead of June.
The Main Street Block Party will include a rest area tent, lawn games, live music, and a beer garden. “We are so excited to offer this new feature during Covered Bridge Days, thanks to Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank,” said Main Street Director Courtney Bean. “Because of their support for downtown we can add new elements to Covered Bridge Days that help connect our downtown with festival activities.”
The Block Party will kick-off at 4 p.m. with live music and a beer garden. Local artist Florencia Rusiñol will take the stage at 4 p.m., followed by Chattanooga trio, Monday Night Social, at 7 p.m.
Patrons who are 21 years and older can enjoy alcoholic beverages purchased from Jiggy Ray’s Downtown Pizzeria and Riverside Taphouse as they enjoy live music and play games throughout the Block Party. Main Street Elizabethton will sell wristbands for $3 to participate in the beer garden. Patrons must have a certified wristband to bring alcoholic beverages outside participating businesses into the Block Party. All alcoholic beverages must remain in the boundaries of the Block Party (Elk Avenue from Sycamore Street to Riverside Drive).
The Block Party will feature a large tent for festival attendees to eat and rest throughout the day. The Main Street Rest Area, sponsored by Elizabethton Federal Savings Bank, will be available to attendees on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Main Street also invites the community to enjoy beautiful Downtown Elizabethton throughout Covered Bridge Days, in addition to festival craft vendors and food trucks. Downtown businesses will feature weekend specials and sidewalk sales from Friday to Sunday.
