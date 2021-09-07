ELIZABETHTON — One of the new events that will be featured at this year’s Covered Bridge Days will be a block party on the third block of downtown Elizabethton during Saturday evening’s festivities. Main Street Elizabethton is hosting the block party.
The block party hopes to bridge the businesses in downtown Elizabethton with the festival and create excitement and opportunities for visitors to enjoy amenities of downtown merchants, along with the excitement of guest vendors at the festival.
The block party will consist of additional musical acts on a temporary stage, games, covered seating to enjoy restaurants and food trucks, and a beer garden, if approved by the Elizabethton Beverage Board.
The block party organizers will request road closures to accommodate delivery and set up of the tent from Celebrate Rentals, as well as stage and sound equipment for performers. The closure request include the closure of East Elk Avenue from South Sycamore Street to Riverside Drive from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m.