ELIZABETHTON — As the days of summer come to a close, it is getting closer to the time when Carter County’s biggest annual festival has its first appearance as an early fall event instead of a late spring event.
The Covered Bridge Days will be taking place in just two weeks, from Friday, Sept. 24 through Saturday, Sept. 26. As always, there will be plenty of great live music for free on the Covered Bridge Stage, including Songs of the South on Friday night at 6 p.m. and Merle Monroe on Friday night at 8 p.m. On Saturday at 8 p.m. T.G. Sheppard takes the stage. On Sunday, beginning at 2 p.m., a collection of praise bands from local churches take the stage.
In addition to the music, there are always a lot of other events featured at the festival, and the now that the festival is under the leadership of the Eizabethton Parks and Recreation Department for the first time, there will be some new and different events featured this year.
There will be three athletic events featured this year. These include a pickleball round robin tournament, a co-ed volleyball tournament, and a tennis tournament.
The pickleball round robin tournament takes place on Friday, Sept. 24, starting at 9 a.m. at the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Center, 300 W. Mill St. Participants for this tournament are almost full. Spectators for the tournament are welcome.
The co-ed volleyball tournament will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Center, and at indoor and outdoor courts. It costs $5 per person to enter the tournament. Spectators for the tournament are welcome.
The tennis tournament will take place on Saturday, Sept. 25, with times to be announced, at Elizabethton High School. The tournament is for participants 14 and older and will take place at the Elizabethton High School tennis courts. This is a partnership with the school and all proceeds from this tournament will be going to the high school.
For more information on the tournaments, call the Parks and Rec. Department at 547-6441.
Other Covered Bridge Events will include Kids Island, which takes place at the Rotary Pavilion at Edwards Island. On all three days of the festival, Kids Island features free inflatable rides, a foam party, magic shows, meet and greets with characters like Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh and friends. Volunteers are still needed to assist with this event. Anyone from 16 and up who would like to volunteer may contact the Park and Rec office at 547-6441 or 547-3008.
Some paid attractions at Kids Island include waxed hands sculptures, carnival-type games, bungee attractions, a train ride, and other activities.
There will also be a children’s business fair for entrepreneurs of the ages of 7 to 18. They will develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy and then open for business on Sunday, Sept. 26 from 1-4 p.m. at the Covered Bridge Park. Prizes will be awarded to participants in multiple categories.
There will also be a King and Queen of the Doe Beauty Pageant. The pageant will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Betsy’s Back Porch beside the Covered Bridge. Registration will be held from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. The pageant will begin at 11 a.m. The boys and gentlemen’s division will start the show, followed by the girls and ladies division. Entry fee is $10. The theme of this year’s event is “Cute Country”. Clothing may be dressy, casual or costume. There will be 6 age divisions for boys and 6 age divisions for girls. A king and queen will be crowned in each division, with a crown, sash and trophy. For more information text 540-392-9138 or email [email protected].