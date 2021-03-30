Construction work on bridge, at park necessitates move to autumn dates
ELIZABETHTON — After a hiatus of more than a year, Carter County’s biggest annual festival will be returning to Elizabethton on the last weekend of September.
The revised Covered Bridge Days will be held Sept. 24-26. This will be the first time the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting the event. In past years, the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce led the celebration.
The department was preparing to hold the event in 2020, but it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the event had to be delayed from its normal time in June because of ongoing reconstruction of the Elk Avenue Bridge and Edwards Island Park.
“Although we had hoped to present Covered Bridge Days in June this year, as we know people are ready to be outside and return to some normalcy, we feel the impact from construction to our festival site isn’t a total loss for 2021’s Covered Bridge Days,” Kelly Kitchens, Parks and Recreation Department programming and special events coordinator, said. “We feel very positive that moving this event to the fall will have plenty of benefits, as cooler outdoor temperatures will allow attendees to enjoy the array of activities that will take place during this festival.”
The festival began 55 years ago and has always attracted a large crowd to enjoy free live music and other entertainment, festival food, arts and crafts vendors and other events.
In a press release announcing the dates for this year’s festival, the department said the staff is planning new events and opportunities. The department already offers several other summer events at the Covered Bridge Park, including the Covered Bridge Jams free concerts every Saturday and Show on the Doe free movies.
The department said its staff will soon be contacting local businesses and agencies about sponsorship opportunities that provide most of the funding for the Covered Bridge Days. Arts and craft vendor applications are now being accepted and the forms are available at the Parks and Recreation Department tab of the city of Elizabethton website www.elizabethton.org.