ELIZABETHTON — Thanks to a historic date and a construction schedule, Carter County will be a busy place this weekend, hosting two of its biggest annual events at the same time.
First, history: Sept. 25 is observed as the anniversary of the gathering of the Overmountain Men at Sycamore Shoals. This will mark the 241st anniversary of the event that included crossing the Blue Ridge and ended with the Overmountain Men defeating a loyalist force under Patrick Ferguson at Kings Mountain.
And the construction: Normally held in June, Covered Bridge Days was shifted to fall because of reconstruction of the Elk Avenue Bridge and Edwards Island Park.
Downtown Elizabethton's biggest annual festival, the celebration of the town's Covered Bridge returns today, Saturday and Sunday with free music and lots of tournaments, activities for children and a host of of food and crafts vendors. The 2020 festival was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Gathering at Sycamore Shoals takes place on Saturday and Sunday at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park, with the participants of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association moving on to Roan Mountain on Sunday.
FRIDAY’S EVENTS
The activities at Covered Bridge Days get started today with vendor sales starting at around 11 a.m. Food vendors should be going before noon.
Children’s activities at Kids Island will get started around 3 p.m. today.
These include free inflatable rides for the children in the green space at Edwards Island. Interactive Storybook with the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library will take place at the Rotary Pavilion around 3 to 3:45 p.m., when children will get to meet with storybook characters while the pages come alive for the children. The library will give books to those in attendance.
There will be a foam party at Edwards Island from 4 to 7 p.m. beside the Rotary Pavilion. This is a water event and clothes and shoes may get wet. There will also be a magic show at the Rotary Pavilion from 4 to 5 p.m. The magic show will have an encore performance at 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The free music on the Covered Bridge Stage gets started at 6 p.m. Friday with Song of the South, an Alabama tribute band.
Merle Monroe will take the stage at 8 p.m. The hottest bluegrass band in the land includes Elizabethton’s own Daniel Grindstaff on banjo.
SATURDAY’S EVENTS
Plenty of activities are on tap Saturday at both the Covered Bridge and the Gathering at Sycamore Shoals, beginning at 10 a.m.
The art and craft vendors will be starting to sell their items at 10 a.m. Kids Island also gets started at 10 a.m. with the free inflatables at the Edwards Island green space. The Rotary Pavilion will feature Blue at 10 a.m., Winnie the Pooh and friends will be at the Rotary Pavilion at 10:30 a.m. and Elmo and Big Bird will be at the Rotary Pavilion at 11 a.m.
Things also get started at Sycamore Shoals at 10 a.m. with the Raising of the Colors. The Overmountain Men will form up inside Fort Watauga for morning instructions, militia inspection, and posting of the flag.
The Queen and King of the Doe Beauty Pageant gets started at 11 a.m. at Betsy’s Back Porch Stage. This pageant is open to boys and girls of all ages, with prizes awarded for different age categories.
At 11 a.m. Sycamore Shoals will present “Every Seventh Man.” Oral tradition is that the Overmountain Men left behind every seventh man who came to the Gathering so that this contingent could guard the settlements while the rest crossed the Blue Ridge into the Carolinas.
At noon at Sycamore Shoals, historic interpreter Lisa Bennett will be at the Talbot House at Fort Watauga to tell the story of Mary Patton and how she manufactured the gunpowder taken by the Overmountain Men on their march to Kings Mountain.
The Covered Bridge Stage gets active at noon, when Downtown Country performs. The band specializes in classic country.
At noon at the Rotary Pavilion the Magic Show will be presented. There will be an encore performance at 1:30 p.m.
The climax of the Gathering at Sycamore Shoals will come at 1 p.m., when the Overmountain Victory Trail Association recreates the 1780 crossing of the Watauga River, when Col. William Campbell and 400 militia men completed their ride from Abingdon, Virginia, to Sycamore Shoals to join the Overmountain forces already assembled there under Col. John Sevier and Col. Isaac Shelby.
The Story of the Overmountain Men will be told after the re-enactors cross the river, around 2 p.m. The story of the march across the Blue Ridge to Kings Mountain will be presented inside Fort Watauga by members of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association.
Sycamore Shoals will close for the day at 3 p.m.
Across town, plenty of entertainment and activities will still be going on at Covered Bridge Days.
1:30 p.m: Covered Bridge Cloggers at Betsy’s Back Porch Stage.
2 p.m.: Bullseye Band at the Covered Bridge Stage.
3:30 p.m. Appalachian Irish Dance Company at Betsy’s Back Porch Stage.
4 p.m.: the Dimestore Cowboys at the Covered Bridge Stage.
Entertainment at the Main Street Block Party gets going in the third block of downtown Elk Avenue at 4 p.m., with local artist Florencia Rusiñol leading things off. The Block Party features a rest area, a beer garden and live music.
5:30 p.m.: Trailblazer Cloggers at Betsy’s Back Porch Stage.
6 p.m.: Appalachian Trail Bluegrass at the Covered Bridge Stage.
7 p.m.: Monday Night Social at the Main Street Block Party.
7:30 p.m.: Watts Dancers at the Covered Bridge Stage.
8 p.m.: T.G. Sheppard at the Covered Bridge Stage. Sheppard has 21 No. 1 hits and has been ranked among the top 100 country artists of all time.
9:30 p.m.: A fireworks show from the Elk Avenue Bridge.