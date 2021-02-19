The roughly 70 tenants living at the Haven of Mercy homeless shelter at 123 W. Millard St. will be able to remain at their home for at least a little while longer.
During a hearing Friday morning, a judge in Washington County Chancery Court determined that the city didn't provide proper notice to residents or the organization and is therefore enjoined from enforcing a close and vacate order at the property.
Johnson City officials had planned to placard and temporarily close the shelter Friday morning after the board of dwelling standards in January ordered the organization to vacate the building.
The city will now have to remove the locks and let residents back in to the shelter while the court evaluates the matter. An evidentiary hearing will occur on March 1.
Attorney Amber Floyd Lee, who is representing the Haven of Mercy, said the court's order specifies that only residents who were living at the Haven of Mercy as of Feb. 10 can return to the building, meaning the shelter won't be able to take additional residents at this time.
"Haven of Mercy provides invaluable services to its residents and has done so since 1977, and we are disappointed with the way that this matter was handled, but we are hopeful that moving forward all of the occupants will be given the appropriate due process rights and the dignity they deserve," Lee said.
On Friday morning, the organization filed a request for declaratory and injunctive relief in Washington County Chancery Court claiming that the city failed to provide proper notice and due process to the organization and tenants.
Haven of Mercy Ministries and Rodney S. Walter, who the complaint says has lived at the shelter at 123 W. Millard St. for 11 years, are listed as petitioners.
"The residents of the Haven of Mercy are a vulnerable population," the petition says in part. "The removal of some seventy occupants in freezing temperatures during a global pandemic will create hardship which the Board has not considered."
Johnson City Staff Attorney Sunny Sandos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
