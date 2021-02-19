The roughly 70 tenants living at the Haven of Mercy homeless shelter at 123 W. Millard St. will be able to remain at their home for at least a little while longer.
On Friday morning, attorneys for the organization filed a request for declaratory and injunctive relief in Washington County Chancery Court claiming that the city failed to provide proper notice and due process to the organization and tenants.
During a hearing, a judge asked the city to certify the record and provide documentation so the court has a clear picture of what occurred.
Johnson City Attorney Sunny Sandos said the court will make a decision when it has a complete record.
"There were inaccuracies throughout what was filed at the court," Sandos said, "but the city was able to counter that, which is why the court has asked the city to certify the record."
On Friday, the court issued a temporary restraining order, which means the closure of the facility is now on hold while the city waits for a decision. An evidentiary hearing will occur on March 1.
City officials had planned to placard and temporarily close the shelter Friday morning after the board of dwelling standards in January ordered the organization to vacate the building.
Attorney Amber Floyd Lee, who is representing the Haven of Mercy, said the city will now have to remove the locks and let residents back in to the shelter while the court evaluates the matter.
She said the court's order specifies that only residents who were living at the Haven of Mercy as of Feb. 10 can return to the building, meaning the shelter won't be able to take additional residents at this time.
"Haven of Mercy provides invaluable services to its residents and has done so since 1977, and we are disappointed with the way that this matter was handled, but we are hopeful that moving forward all of the occupants will be given the appropriate due process rights and the dignity they deserve," Lee said.
Haven of Mercy Ministries and Rodney S. Walter, who the complaint says has lived at the shelter at 123 W. Millard St. for 11 years, are listed as petitioners.
"The residents of the Haven of Mercy are a vulnerable population," the petition says in part. "The removal of some seventy occupants in freezing temperatures during a global pandemic will create hardship which the Board has not considered."
In an order Friday, Chancellor John Rambo said it appears that there are long-term residents of the property who may have not received notice consistent with the due process, which would be required to vacate the residence.
"The record is not clear that these individuals were given notice that they have the right to address the Board of Dwelling Standards and Review," the order said. "The loss of one's home can cause irreparable injury. They have been locked out of their home today. The harm is immediate."
That being said, the court said, it appears the city and the board of dwelling standards and review made considerable efforts to muster resources to relocate and care for residents.
"But the record is not yet sufficient that that is compliant with due process they may be entitled to under City Code, State, Federal, and Constitutional requirements," the order said.
Given the nature of the organization, Sandos said, the city faced a unique situation when it tried to notify Haven of Mercy residents of the temporary closure.
"The city doesn't have the opportunity to pull addresses and be able to see whenever they're all residing under one address," she said. "And some are transient, some are not, but the city doesn't have access to that information."
She said the city did post notices in the newspaper, properly served all the legal parties of record and conducted a title search to ensure proper notice was satisfied.
"The ultimate goal is that the building be safe," Sandos said. "The city has an obligation to all members of the community to ensure that they're residing in a safe place."