A 19-month-old girl found dead after her parents called 911 because she was unresponsive weighed only 12 pounds when she died in February, according to court documents.
Samiah Crater’s parents — Sapora D. Walton, 20, and Jeremiah T. Crater, 22, both of 293 Austin Springs Road — were arrested Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse/neglect.
Samiah had been in DCS custody between August 2018 and October 2019. When she was returned to her parents, records showed Samiah “was in good health,” Johnson City Police Investigator Joe Jaynes wrote in the affidavits.
She was returned to her parents custody Oct. 27, 2019, and investigators said there was no proof that she received any medical care after that.
Washington County/Johnson City EMS personnel responded to 310 East Chestnut Street on Feb. 21 to a call believed to be a medical situation because Samiah was unresponsive. Paramedics soon discovered the child had signs of abuse. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
“She appeared emaciated. Her ribs and spine were clearly visible and her cheeks were sunken in,” Jaynes wrote in the warrants. “Additionally, there were marks indicative of trauma at different points on and around her head.”
Walton and Crater couldn’t explain the child’s injuries and told police there she had no known health issues.
Walton and Crater were being held in the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bond each. They will be arraigned in General Sessions Court Thursday.