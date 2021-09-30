Steven and Charlotte Roberts ran out of room for art inside their house, so they started putting it in their yard.
“I just enjoy putting the colors together,” said Steven Roberts. “I like bright colors. I like big stuff.”
The Roberts’ moved from Little Rock, Arkansas, and into their home in Johnson City in 1988 so Charlotte could pursue a degree in art from ETSU. Since then, the artist couple have painted, sketched, sculpted and made their home into their own personal gallery. The couple even have a painting on their front lawn.
“You know what, one day we’re not gonna be here,” said Steven Roberts. “And all this art work - who knows where it will end up?”