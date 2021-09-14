A Johnson City couple was arrested Tuesday on child abuse charges after their 6-month-old child was treated for multiple bone fractures, according to Washington County Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen.
Sheriff’s department investigators were notified in April after doctors discovered the child had four bone fractures in various stages of healing in the arm, leg and rib areas.
“All of the fractures were in various stages of healing, meaning they most likely occurred at different times,” Laitenin said.
Investigators interviewed the parents of the child, Katarina Finney, age 24, and Troy Hicks, age 30, both of 1142 Huffine Road #37, Johnson City, but neither could not provide an explanation for the injuries. Ultimately they were charged with one count of aggravated child abuse and one count of aggravated child neglect.
Laitenin said investigators, the Department of Children’s Services and the district attorney’s office consulted with multiple medical experts about this case and determined the injuries were most likely caused by “non-accidental trauma.”
The case was presented to the Washington County Grand Jury in August and indictments were handed down.
Finney and Hicks were taken into custody while appearing in court on an unrelated matter Tuesday, Laitinen said.
They are in the Washington County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond each. They will appear in Washington County Criminal Court later this year.