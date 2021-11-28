Washington County commissioners have approved a new financing option for the new Jonesborough K-8 school that budget officials say could save county taxpayers $5.58 million in interest payments.
The $42.75 million project is being financed by a loan granted to the town of Jonesborough through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Communities Facilities Loan Program.
Jonesborough has been able to secure that loan as a result of a pledge by Washington County to retire the debt by paying lease payments to the town for the facility.
Washington County leaders say a lower interest rate for the loan will raise its annual lease payments to Jonesborough, but allow the county to retire the debt a decade sooner than originally projected.
Commissioners voted on Nov. 22 to accept a plan by Raymond James & Associates to shorten the loan period to 28 years. County Mayor Joe Grandy said this option locks in the loan’s annual interest rate at 2.125%.
This will increase the county’s annual lease payment to the town to retire the loan to $2,027,097 a year. That also means the projected debt service will be $56,758,705.
“We’re looking at $386,459 of additional spending each year to shorten the loan term by 10 years,” Grandy said. “That’s an achievable goal for Washington County.”
The new financing terms come as a result of commissioners approving revisions to the lease-to-own agreement in September.
That was when town leaders informed Washington County officials and members of the county Board of Education the project will cost $10 million more than originally estimated.
Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said construction costs and a shortage of building materials have driven up the project’s price tag to $42,750,000. As part of the amended agreement, the county agreed to commit another $464,050 yearly to cover the added costs over the term of the loan.
The amended Jonesborough school funding deal does not impact an interlocal agreement county commissioners reached with Johnson City last year calling for the county to allocate $500,000 annually to city schools over a 25-year period to help fund its school capital needs.
Construction is now underway at the site of the Jonesborough K-8 school, which is located on a 48-acre tract located at 720 N. Cherokee St., Jonesborough.