The Washington County School System will make an announcement Monday on whether students begin the new academic year on Aug. 3 in a traditional classroom, on a staggered schedule or by virtual learning.
County Schools Director Bill Flanary said he and his staff are watching closely the number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reported in Washington County, which he noted Tuesday “has spiked quickly” in recent days.
He said the numbers have risen “well above the threshold” for a full opening of schools.
“If we had to open schools tomorrow, it would be a virtual opening,” Flanary said. “We want to do the safe thing.”
The Johnson City Board of Education voted Monday to postpone its start of the school year from Aug. 4 until Aug. 10. The city school district stated in its opening plan that schools may close if the Tennessee Department of Health records an average of 11 or more new cases per 100,000 Washington County residents within 14 days.
The Washington County School System follows the same policy for the pandemic.
Washington County recorded 20 new cases on Tuesday, putting Northeast Tennessee’s total active cases at 970.
Flanary said he and other school supervisors will give it “three or more days” to see if the number of cases level off before deciding how to proceed. In the meantime, Flanary said he will be consulting with Dr. David Kirschke, medical director for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office, and other public health officials before announcing Monday how the school system will go about opening the new academic year.
Washington County Board of Education members voted on July 2 to adopt a school opening plan with three options:
- A full opening with all students and all teachers in the buildings, following social distancing and other applicable Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
- A staggered school schedule if the local COVID-19 infection rate climbs beyond an acceptable level. Only a specified percentage of students will be in the schools on any given day, but engaged in online and distance learning five days a week.
- A virtual opening if the county sees a significant spike in the number of COVID-19 cases. Professional staff will be present in the buildings during regular school hours, and required to observe social distancing protocols.
The school board’s approval of the opening plan overrides any conflicts it creates with standing board policy.
The board’s vote also gives Flanary the authority to make changes to the plan if recommended to do so by public health officials, who are monitoring the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the area.
Flanary said Tuesday “it wasn’t looking good” for a full opening of the school system in August. He said the system would be evaluating four mitigating factors — disease epidemiology, community characteristics, local health care capacity and public health capacity — in making its final decision on Monday.
“We have looked at our readiness to take on virtual instruction,” he said. “We have worked all summer to prepare, and we have the virtual staff ready to go.”
The schools director said he hopes the strategy to be announced Monday will be a plan “that all our stakeholders can rely on. We will re-evaluate our situation after 30 days.”
Regardless of which opening plan the school system follows, Flanary said the upcoming school year will be like no other seen before.
“This is my 39th year in public education, and nobody has seen anything like this,” he said.