Washington County officials are hoping to use federal novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic relief funds to help the Embreeville Volunteer Fire Department pay for a resurfacing project at its fire station.
The County Commission will vote on a resolution Monday to allocate up to $50,000 to grade and pave a new parking lot as part of an expansion of the volunteer fire department at its station on Tenn. Highway 81. The funding would come from a CARES Act grant.
The volunteer fire department has added three bays with taller doors to accommodate the dimensions of the newer models of firefighting vehicles.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said the project should qualify for the pandemic relief funds because the volunteer fire department is a first responder. He noted the project must also be completed by Dec. 31 to receive the funds.
During discussion of the Embreeville project by the county’s Budget Committee last week, several commissioners asked if the county’s Highway Department could do the paving work to save on costs. Grandy told members that doing so could put the department “at legal risk.”
He and County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson said state law is stringent and very specific regarding the projects that can be undertaken by a county road department.
“As a result of the case in Sullivan County, precedent has changed,” Commissioner Jim Wheeler told his colleagues. “The application of the law has changed.”
He was referring to a case involving former Sullivan County Highway Commissioner Allan Pope, who was convicted in 2010 on one count of theft over $10,000, one count of official misconduct and one count of private use of county equipment.
The Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals later agreed with Pope that the evidence was insufficient to uphold the convictions for official misconduct and private use of public property, but the court affirmed the judgment of the trial court on theft of services more than $10,000 but less than $60,000.
Commissioner Freddie Malone said the county might consider seeking a state attorney’s general’s opinion on the relationship of volunteer fire departments and county government under the state’s highway law.
He said such an opinion could result in legislation by the state General Assembly to clarify the issue.