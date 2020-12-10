The Washington County Board of Education voted Thursday to limit the number of spectators inside the gymnasiums at high school basketball games.
The board voted 6 to 3 to limit tickets to a student’s two parents. Board member Chad Fleenor, who made the motion, said two additional tickets could be purchased by the legal guardians of students whose parents are divorced.
“This way we can keep a minimum (of people) inside the gyms as possible,” Fleenor said, noting a similar decision in Sullivan County has allowed schools there to limit the number of spectators watching basketball games during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Annette Buchanan, who joined board members Mitch Meredith and Mary Beth Dellinger in voting against the motion, said the move “would force parents” to buy tickets for all the games.
“Something needs to be tweaked to see how we can accommodate parents,” she said. “Money is tight.”
Meredith said the school board should consider banning all spectators, something the president of East Tennessee State University announced he was doing earlier this week.
“I’m wearing my ETSU mask for a reason,” Meredith said. “Dr. (Brian) Noland made a tough call yesterday to eliminate all spectators from college games. We ought to consider doing the same.”
Board members also voted Thursday for Bill Flanary, the county’s director of schools, to ask the County Commission to approve a budget amendment to allow the school system to move $500,000 from its fund balance to purchase ionization units for the classrooms.
The units capture particles and filters the air before releasing it back into a room.