Washington County commissioners heard a new budget request from county school officials on Wednesday that includes pay raises for teachers.
The proposed $83.8 million school budget for the new fiscal year, which begins on July 1, also requires no new tax dollars coming from the county’s coffers.
The new budget includes an additional $5,185,354 for step pay increases for teachers and other certified personnel.
Jerry Boyd, the county’s director of schools, said the Washington County Board of Education has made improving wages for teachers and school support staff its top budget priority this year.
“It's important that we remain competitive with our nearest neighbors,” Boyd told commissioners, noting the school system is losing experienced teachers to better-paying school districts.
He also said the school board met in a called session on Monday to revise its sales tax revenue estimates for the new general purpose school budget.
Board members had originally set that amount at $20.5 million, but voted this week to lower those projections to $18 million.
Boyd said the change will address concerns that county budget officials have had regarding the county’s “maintenance of effort” requirements from the state to funding schools if sales tax collections are negatively impacted by the economy.
Washington County earmarks all of the sales tax revenue it collects for education.
School officials said the lowered sales tax projections will not impact spending in the proposed new budget that the board has submitted to county commissioners.
Commissioners met Wednesday to address likely changes to the county’s new budget. Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said the meeting was called to give commissioners an opportunity to provide the county’s Budget Committee with some guidance on “areas that can be trimmed” from the new budget.
He noted that several commissioners had voiced concern during last year’s vote on the budget regarding what they viewed as a lack of an effort to enlist their input into possible spending cuts.
Mitch Meredith, the county’s director of finance and administration, said that since commissioners met in similar budget session in April, the county has been presented with additional costs in the new fiscal year.
He said a number of courthouse officials have reviewed the requests for employee salary increases in other departments and have made similar requests for their own employees.
Meredith also said the county has learned there is an 8% increase in employee health care costs in the general fund, which would translate into an additional $400,000 in the new budget year.