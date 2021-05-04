The Washington County Board of Education approved a recommendation Tuesday to allow students in grades K-5 to remove their face masks while sitting at their desks.
Jerry Boyd, the director of county schools, said the move was in keeping with “feedback from health officials,” and would allow the school system to “finish up the year strong.”
K-5 students will continue to wear masks in common areas, on school buses and outdoors when social distancing cannot be achieved. Other students and school employees will continue to wear masks in the classrooms and other common areas.
Boyd said permitting students in grades K-5 to remove their masks at their desks, and making masks optional for summer sessions, will allow the school system to “transition” to the next phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The director also said the school system has decided to increase the number of tickets available to families for upcoming graduation ceremonies at Daniel Boone and David Crockett high schools.
The school board voted in January to designate the weekend of May 22 for the system’s commencement and graduation ceremonies.
School officials at the time said the principals of the system’s two high schools would be allowed to decide if the ceremony should be held on Friday or Saturday night, and if it should be held inside or outdoors. Boone has elected to hold its ceremonies outdoors at 9 a.m. on May 22, and Crockett will conduct its graduation indoors on the same date at 1 p.m.
Boyd said attendance at the graduation ceremonies was limited last year as a result of social distancing in response to the pandemic. Boyd said with vaccinations now available for the novel coronavirus, principals felt those restrictions could be relaxed — allowing both Boone and Crockett to issue eight tickets per student for the graduation ceremonies.
In other business, school board members voted Tuesday to ask the director of schools to appear before the county’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee to ask for $640,000 to buy 2,425 Chromebooks. The funding would come from the county’s capital funds for technology.
The purchase would replace Chromebooks that will become outdated in June.
The board also asked Boyd to inform the HEW committee of the county’s bus replacement plan for the next five years. The school system hopes to buy a total of 24 propane-fueled buses (at a cost of $93,000 per bus) by fiscal 2026.
Earlier in the meeting, board members agreed to designate seven out-of-service diesel buses as surplus items.
As part of the terms of earlier grants to buy propane and electrical buses to replace the diesel models, the retired vehicles have been made inoperable.