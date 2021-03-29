Washington County officials are applying for a $200,000 community development block grant to provide water to residents in the Taylor Bridge Road area.
County commissioners say the infrastructure grant is the first step in meeting their goal to extend water service to rural areas of Washington County. Commiss-ioners approved a resolution last week directing county Mayor Joe Grandy to apply for the CDBG funding through the First Tennessee Develop-ment District.
The requested $200,000 is the maximum amount available for the project under the grant program administered by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. Washington County is expected to contribute $1,695,950 to the water line project.
Commissioner Bryan Davenport, who serves as chairman of the county’s Water Task Force, told his colleagues last week his panel hopes to have a prioritized list of other water projects for them to tackle in the near future.
Davenport has said members of the task force will be asked to make “data-driven decisions” on where the county should concentrate its limited resources for public water.
A 2019 engineering report prepared by Tysinger, Hampton & Partners Inc. found Washington County has 214 miles of roadway with no access to public water.
Davenport noted earlier this month that it is estimated to cost the county nearly $40 million to extend water service to all 359 projects listed in the engineering report.
Grandy has told task force members that they should name water line projects that are at the top of the list for funding, and to identify grants and other possible funding sources that could be used to address those needs.
The mayor said he has contacted rural development officials at the U.S. Department of Agriculture to “start that process.”
Washington County officials are also looking to collaborate with the town of Jonesborough to create a seven-person county crew to help with the installation of water lines.
They say the infrastructure crew could help save county taxpayers money on installation and speed up work on pending projects, such as extending a water line on Greenwood Drive and providing service to the Taylor Bridge Road area.