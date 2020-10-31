Washington County Trustee’s Office will soon be putting property tax bills in the mail, and county officials want residents to know they are offering more locations to pay those taxes.
“We want to make paying taxes as convenient as possible,” County Trustee Rick Storey said in a news release. “This tax season, in addition to our two locations, you can pay your property taxes at any one of five Bank of Tennessee branches in Washington County.”
Taxes can be paid at the trustee’s offices located at the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Jonesborough, and 378 Marketplace Blvd., Suite 1, Johnson City.
They can also be paid at the following Bank of Tennessee branches:
- 501 E Jackson Blvd., Jonesborough;
- 1328 W State of Franklin Rd., Johnson City;
- 112 E Mountcastle Dr., Johnson City;
- 100 Med Tech Pkwy., Johnson City;
- 402 Roy Martin Rd., Gray.
Residents paying taxes at Bank of Tennessee locations must provide their tax notice to insure properly processed. The bank will accept check or cash only.
Credit card payments will be accepted via tnpayments.com or by phone at 1-855-777-3468. When paying by credit card, a convenience fee of 2.65% plus $1 will apply. Also, e-check is acceptable on the website with a fee of 1.75% plus $1.00.
The county does not profit from any of these charges.
Beginning last year, the trustee gave the option of partial payments for taxpayers wanting to budget their taxes over several months. Partial payments are only accepted at the two trustee’s offices.
How Partial Payment Works
Partial payments on 2019 property taxes, which are now past due, can be paid until March 31, 2021. An interest penalty of 1.5% is added at the first of the month to all overdue taxes.
Any remaining balance on 2019 taxes will transfer to the Clerk and Master’s Office for collection on April 1, 2021.
“Once you receive your tax bill for your 2020 property taxes, you can pay in full or begin making payments,” Storey said. “Property owners will then have until Feb. 28 to pay their taxes in full. Beginning on March 1 a charge of 1.5% interest will be applied each month on the unpaid balance.”
Should you like to budget for next tax year, pre-payment of taxes is available. Contact the trustee’s office for details.
Property Tax Relief Programs
The tax relief program began in 1973, and provides for property tax relief for qualified elderly and disabled homeowners, as well as disabled veteran homeowners or their surviving spouses. This is a state program funded by appropriations authorized by the state General Assembly.
Washington County matches up to the state amount, not to exceed billed amount.
“Tax relief is for homeowners meeting certain eligibility requirements, for a part or all of paid property taxes,” Storey said. “The most important thing to remember is once on tax relief, you must return your voucher each year or the relief will become void for that year and you must re-apply. Everyone is responsible for paying their property taxes each year.”
The staff in the trustee’s office can assist residents in applying for tax relief. Anyone applying for tax relief must bring their driver’s license, Social Security card, and Medicare card. Elderly/disabled residents must also bring proof of their 2019 income. Reimbursement amounts can vary from year to year.
For more information or assistance please contact the trustee’s office by calling 753-1602 or 610-7211.
