Washington County commissioners will decide Monday on a request to spend $2.1 million needed to complete work on athletic fields at Boones Creek pre-K-8 School.
Commissioners are also scheduled to vote on Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy’s appointment of a county medical examiner, as well as a resolution to contract with East Tennessee State University for forensics and autopsy services. The measure would renew the county’s current $285,504 annual contract with the ETSU’s William L. Jenkins Forensic Center.
Finishing Work On Ball Fields
The county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee has sent commissioners a resolution to authorize spending the $2.1 million previously allocated in the capital projects fund to complete work on the final phase of a sports complex at the county’s newest school. Commissioners approved $875,000 in 2019 for the first phase of the $3.2 million project.
Phase II now includes “construction of new playing fields, buildings, structures and site improvements for new athletic fields and facilities.”
The Boones Creek School, which was built at a cost of $28 million, opened in July 2019.
Addressing Autopsy Needs
The board’s regular monthly meeting will also see commissioners voting on a resolution to confirm the mayor’s appointment of Dr. Andrea Orvik to a five-year term as Washington County’s medical examiner. That appointment begins July 1.
It coincides with a contract the commissioners will consider on Monday with ETSU for forensics and pathology services.
The county’s new forensics contract remains at the same rate commissioners approved last year. The county will pay $23,792 a month for pathology services.
Washington County is among eight counties in Northeast Tennessee that contract with ETSU at a per capita rate for those services.
Funds For The Industrial Park
Commissioner are also scheduled to vote on a resolution from the Washington County Budget Committee to allocate $660,260 in county funds to secure a matching industrial site preparation grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority.
The maximum amount the county can be awarded from the TVA’s InvestPrep program is $750,000. Those funds would come as a result of a 40% local match.
Alicia Summers, vice president of business development for the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, told commissioners earlier this month that the funding will be used to develop two new sites in the Washington County Industrial Park in Telford.
She said similar investments in the past have paid dividends for the county.