Funding for upgrades to the Washington County Detention Center and a key update to the county’s building code are on the agenda when county commissioners meet Monday.
The meeting, which will be conducted electronically, will include the board’s two newest members. Larry Cate, a retired Johnson City banker, was sworn into office last month after he was appointed by commissioners to fill an unexpired term in the 7th District.
Kenneth Huffine is expected to take his oath of office for the 13th District seat on Monday. Huffine, a Republican, was elected by the voters of the district on Nov. 3.
Every seat on the 15-member commission will be on the county’s general election ballot in August 2022.
Commissioners will consider an update of the county’s building code that officials hope will bring uniformity to residential construction regulations throughout the region. Commissioners are being asked to approve a resolution calling for the county to adopt the 2018 International Residential Code as amended recently by the state.
Scott Chapman, Washington County’s building official, told the county’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee earlier this month that the county is now operating on the 2012 residential code.
He said Sullivan County and the city of Kingsport have already adopted the building regulations, and Johnson City officials are expected to begin the process of adopting the 2018 residential code later this month.
Washington County commissioners have been presented with letters from the director of the Johnson City Area Home Builders Association and from a former official with the Home Builders Association of Tennessee endorsing the changes to the residential building code.
“Johnson City Area Home Builders Association supports Washington County in the decision to adopt the current codes that have been accepted by the state of Tennessee,” wrote Lisa Luster, the executive director of the JCAHBA.
As a past area vice president of HBAT and the current chairman of that organization’s government affairs committee, state Rep.-elect Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said he has worked with the state Fire Marshal’s Office on amendments to the code.
“It’s very encouraging to see Washington County leading the way in adopting these 2018 codes with the state amendments,” Hicks wrote.
Commissioners will also be asked Monday to vote on a resolution to allocate $339,100 in capital funding for a number of equipment improvements at the county’s 25-year-old Detention Center. The county board has already agreed this year to fund a $2.4 million upgrade of the HVAC system at the jail, as well as $38,000 in improvements to the detention facility’s fire alarm.
Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are asking for an additional $133,500 in the current fiscal year to upgrade the security system and computer software at the center, and $80,000 to buy a generator for the detention center’s workhouse.
Another $126,000 will be placed in a line item for miscellaneous equipment to replace water heaters and washers/dryers, as well as to upgrade the showers at the facility.