Officials say a meatpacking facility and a livestock auction arena could be among the projects slated to receive a share of federal funds coming to Washington County from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Both items were among possible projects discussed last week by the Community Rescue Assessment Board, which was formed by Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy to identify projects that might be covered by the $25.5 million the county is set to receive from the rescue act.
They are also among the suggestions likely to be heard today when Washington County commissioners meet in a workshop at 4 p.m. While commissioners have indicated waterline extension projects are at the top of their spending list, county officials say there are other opportunities for spending that money.
Grandy told members of the community advisory board on Thursday the county is still waiting for clear direction from federal officials on the rules for spending the rescue funds.
The mayor said he has “high confidence” that the state is willing to match much of the federal money used to fund waterline extension projects. Grandy said some of the federal dollars could also be applied to one-time projects, such as much-needed upgrades to the heating and cooling systems at the Washington County Courthouse and the Washington County Detention Center.
Members of the rescue board also talked about spending the money to enhance businesses opportunities and help rural communities in the county. Much of that discussion, however, focused on two agricultural projects.
One is the development of a livestock sales arena, possibly located at the Appalachian Fairgrounds. The other, which is being pushed by state Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, is the creation of a slaughterhouse/meat processing facility in Washington County.
“We desperately need it,” Alexander told county officials last week, noting that local cattle farmers are now having to “transport their animals thousands of miles away” to market.
The state legislator said she believes Gov. Bill Lee and the state Department of Agriculture will endorse the idea, and could make some grant finds available for the meatpacking project. Grandy agreed, adding he is “very encouraged” by the response officials in Nashville have had to the idea.
The mayor also said it is not the county government’s intention to run a meat-processing facility.
“There are some good models out their for private operation,” Grandy said.