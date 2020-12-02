Members of the Washington County Health, Education and Welfare Committee told the county’s two new state lawmakers on Wednesday that the county’s government is seeking a closer relationship with its representatives in Nashville.
HEW Chairwoman Jodi Jones said she and her colleagues on the County Commission hope to establish a more meaningful dialog with state Reps.-elect Tim Hicks, R-Gray; and Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough; on key issues like state funding for education.
Hicks, who was will serve the 6th District, and Alexander, who will represent the 7th District, will take their oaths of office on Jan. 12.
Jones said school funding is an especially important issue in Washington County, where state dollars for education are split between two school systems.
“That makes your jobs more complicated,” Jones said in a meeting conducted electronically.
She said she hopes the HEW committee can help bridge the gap between the county and Johnson City school systems so that the county can present state officials with a shared agenda.
“If your home team is playing as a team, it makes your jobs a whole lot easier when you go to Nashville, ” Jones told Hicks and Alexander. “You can advocate for us knowing there is a unified voice behind you.”
Commissioner Jim Wheeler said he agreed with Jones, noting that the voters have given the county a “fresh start” to work with its representatives in Nashville. Wheeler said he welcomes the idea of county officials meeting with state lawmakers to discuss the “complicated issue” of fairness in school funding.
Commissioner Bryan Davenport said he also wanted to address the funding formula for the Basic Education Program, specifically the provision dealing with the county’s ability to pay for schools based on its average income.
“Is that really the best or fair way?” Davenport asked his colleagues.
Hicks said he was “very encouraged” to see both Johnson City Schools Superintendent Steve Barnett and County Director of Schools Bill Flanary participate in Wednesday’s meeting on Zoom.
“That’s important as we move forward,” Hicks said. “It’s important that there’s not a winner and there’s not a loser. That’s going to be a tough task, but we all need to work together.”
Alexander said she and Hicks were in agreement in seeking a unified message on education funding to take to Nashville.
“We want the best for everyone,” she said. “We are not afraid to tackle a hard project, but we do need the skill set to do that.”
She said the legislative delegation “would love to get together” before state lawmakers take their oaths in January.