Washington County hopes to spend some of its funds from the American Recovery Plan Act to buy heavy equipment to help install new waterlines in the county.
The County Commission’s Budget Committee voted Wednesday to send a resolution to the full commission on Aug. 23 asking them to spend as much as $600,000 to purchase backhoes, dump trucks and related equipment for a seven-person installation crew being created in partnership with the town of Jonesborough.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said the plan is to use some of the $25.5 million coming to Washington County from the American Rescue Plan Act to buy the vehicles.
The mayor said doing so would be the first use of the county’s share of those federal funds. County commissioners voted on June 28 to proceed with a list of 15 water projects to serve rural communities.
That waterline resolution didn’t specify how those water projects — totaling nearly $8 million — will be funded, but commissioners have indicated they would like to see a sizable portion of the money the county will receive from the rescue act used to expand water infrastructure.
The current waterline extension projects were identified by the county’s Water Task Force and will cover 48 months of work. The task force has also called for the county to establish a county waterline installation crew that would be supervised by Jonesborough’s Water Department.
Grandy said Wednesday commissioners will be asked to approve an inter-local agreement with Jonesborough to create the work crew, which officials said would help to both speed up and reduce costs for waterline projects in the town’s service area.
In other business:
• The Budget Committee voted to send a resolution creating a grant writer’s position back to the county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee for additional review. Commissioner Freddie Malone told his colleagues that while he “liked the concept,” he “needed more details” before creating a new courthouse position.
Among those details, he said, would be determining who the person filling the job would answer to and if the duties of the new position would include accounting for how grants funds are spent.
Malone added he is encouraged by the success the Washington County School System and Jonesborough have reported in obtaining grant dollars after creating similar positions.
The mayor said the CIA committee had recommended the position pay an annual salary of $65,000 with benefits.
• The committee approved a request from county schools to use $946,000 from education capital funds to replace school buses.
The school system was also given a green light to use another $640,000 from the same fund to purchase 2,425 Chromebooks.
• The committee approved a request from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to use $100,000 from the capital projects fund to pay for upgrades to body cameras and car-mounted cameras for deputies.
Another $290,000 will be be taken from the capital projects fund to replace water heaters, showers and freezers at the Washington County Detention Center.