The Washington County Board of Education began crunching the figures on a new school budget this week that has a number of variables yet to be determined.
The most glaring of those unknowns, school leaders say, is the amount of funding the county system will receive from the state’s Basic Education Program.
Seeking support in Nashville
Bill Flanary, the county’s director of schools, has told school board members that unless the state General Assembly approves a measure to hold school systems harmless for the number of students they have lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, Washington County could see an $800,000 decrease in its BEP funding. State funding is tied to a school system’s average daily classroom attendance.
“The legislators I have spoken to say they support public education, and that’s all they will say,” he told board members.
Enrollment on the decline
Flanary said Washington County Schools — with more than 8,100 students enrolled annually — typically sees its student population fluctuate by as many as 100 students annually.
Many of those students are lost to homeschooling.
He said Washington County has seen its numbers drop by more than 100 students since the beginning of the pandemic last March.
Flanary said it is his “gut feeling” that many of those students will return to the classrooms once “things are back to normal.”
Looking at the BEP numbers
Brad Hale, the budget director for the county school system, told board members that 51% of the revenue budget for Washington County comes from the BEP. He said the school system will not know what it will receive from the state for the new fiscal year, which begins on July 1, until the week of March 22 at the earliest.
He said those revenue projections will be “a very big deciding factor” when it comes to completing a new budget. It is particularly crucial in calculating employee raises and bonuses.
Washington County was slated to receive $36.9 million in BEP funds for the current budget year. However, Hale said cuts attributed to COVID-19 saw those state funds reduced by $420,000 in July.
Pay increases are on the table
Another key unknown county school officials say they are grappling with during this budget process is the percentage of a pay increase lawmakers might include in the new state budget for teachers, principals and other certified employees. Hale said that increase could be as high as 4% in the new fiscal year.
In Washington County, the BEP is responsible for covering more than 65.3% of pay hikes for certified employees. That means state funds pay for the salaries of 532 of the county’s 612 certified school staff members.
The remaining 34.6% of pay increases for teachers and other credentialed staffers must be covered by county revenues.