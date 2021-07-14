The Washington County Budget Committee put off action Wednesday on a request from the county{span}‘{/span}s Board of Education to move $4.5 million from its education capital funds to cover upgrades to the county’s two high school football stadiums.
Committee members said they needed more information on how using capital dollars to replace the home-side bleachers at Daniel Boone and David Crockett high schools, which is estimated to cost between $3.25 million and $3.5 million for both, might impact other projects on the school system’s wish list.
Jerry Boyd, the county’s director of schools, told commissioners that $1.5 million of the requested $4.5 million is to install synthetic athletic turf at both schools. He told committee members the stadium upgrades are not scheduled be completed in the current calendar year.
Using Federal Funds
Boyd also noted that a plan to replace heating and cooling controls at the two high schools is estimated to cost $4.4 million, in addition to another $750,000 projected for other schools in the system.
He said the school system hopes to cover those HVAC upgrades with Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds.
The director said federal regulations require the school system to use at least 20% of the $6 million it is set to receive in the latest round of ESSER funding go to address student learning loss during the pandemic.
He said Washington County has decided to earmark half of its federal relief funds for issues involving learning loss, with the remaining dollars going to projects like the HVAC improvements.
Fund Balance Concerns
Even so, Commissioner Jim Wheeler said he is concerned with how the school’s capital fund balance is being used. He said the county’s own increasingly limited general fund balance makes it more problematic to handle emergencies, such as replacing a school’s roof or its heating/cooling unit.
“It makes it very difficult for us,” he said. “We have no room to move. I don’t understand why HVAC replacements were not placed in the capital improvements plan.”
Boyd said in the future such capital items would indeed be reflected in that plan.
He also agreed with Commissioner Freddie Malone, who suggested the stadium upgrades be reviewed by the county’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee before the budget panel takes action.
The schools director said he understands “collaboration with the HEW committee” is part “of a team effort” between schools and county government.
Review Of Facilities Plan
Additional concerns regarding the school system’s capital spending plan came up later in the meeting when the Budget Committee deferred action on moving an additional $417,000 from education capital funds to replace doors and hardware at Fall Branch and Sulphur Springs elementary schools.
The County Commission has already approved spending $280,000 for the door replacements. The additional money was requested by the Board of Education after the bid for the project came in at $697,000.
“This amount is double what was budgeted,” said Malone, who told his colleagues he wanted to see the project deferred until the HEW committee could review the door replacements in context with a facilities study the school system will do as part of its strategic plan.
In other business, the Budget Committee members did agree Wednesday to approve “the concept” of the school system applying for a $2.337 million low-interest loan from the Tennessee Energy Efficient Schools initiative program for LED lighting upgrades in all Washington County Schools.