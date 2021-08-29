Washington County commissioners voted unanimously last week to send a message to state lawmakers regarding local control of schools.
The commission approved a resolution “declaring its support for local decision-making authority with respect to the delivery of learning opportunities in Washington County.”
The resolution calls for the commission’s wishes to be submitted “to the legislative delegation representing Washington County in Nashville.”
Raising The Issue
Commissioner Jim Wheeler told his colleagues that the issue of local control was raised in the County Commission’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee earlier this month. He said Jerry Boyd, the director of Washington County Schools, and committee members were discussing examples of how the “state has made decisions on issues that have traditionally been made at the local level.”
Local school officials across Tennessee have raised concerns about comments from state House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, earlier this month. Sexton said he would ask Gov. Bill Lee to call for a special session of the General Assembly if school systems begin mandating masks to be worn in their classrooms or if they separated students based on their vaccination status.
The governor later signed an executive order allowing parents to opt their children out of local school mask requirements.
Returning Local Control
Wheeler told commissioners on Aug. 23 that the resolution was “not about one issue, but about multiple issues” regarding state government exerting greater control over local school systems.
“It’s something I have watched over the last dozen of years or so and it goes beyond school systems,” he said. “More decisions are being made at the state level and applied statewide.”
Wheeler said he is a proponent of “smaller and more localized government.”
Addressing The Problem
The resolution notes that “Washington County recognizes the importance of in-person learning opportunities for our children and the difficult positions our county’s school boards may face in the coming months to provide in-person learning for Washington County children.”
Commissioners also said that because they are “the funding body for both Washington County and Johnson City School systems, Washington County requests that our legislative delegation support local authority to make decisions that are independent of the state, rendering local governments as self-governing as possible.”
The board also “requests that our legislative delegation not support any legislative action that would hamper the ability of local school boards to make the best decisions possible to keep Washington County students healthy, and to deliver in-person learning opportunities to the greatest extent possible in our county.”