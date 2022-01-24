Then Washington County clerk and trustee offices at 378 Marketplace Blvd., Suite 1, in Johnson City will be closed this week.
Trustee Rick Storey said Monday the closure comes as result of COVID-19 protocols following a positive test of an employee in one of the offices.
The trustee and county clerk’s main offices in the Washington County Courthouse in Jonesborough remain open.
For information regarding property tax payments, call 753-1602. For issues concerning the county clerk, call 753-1621.
Check the county’s web site (www.washingtoncountytn.org) for updated information regarding the closure.