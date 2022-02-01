Washington County Commissioner Robbie Tester has picked up qualifying papers to run against Mayor Joe Grandy in the May 3 Republican Primary.
Meanwhile, the district attorney general of the 1st Judicial District announced Tuesday he will not be seeking re-election in August.
“I’ve practiced law for 47 years,” Ken Baldwin said in a statement released by his office. “I have served for 38 years as a prosecutor for the state of Tennessee in the 1st Judicial District. I am therefore, announcing that I will not run for re-election for the office of district attorney in 2022.”
Baldwin said that while he is retiring, “I do not plan to be entirely absent from the courtrooms of East Tennessee.”
Steve Finney, Johnson City, has filed his petition to run as a Republican in the May 3 primary for district attorney general of the 1st Judicial District, which covers Carter, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington counties. The job will be filled in the Aug. 4 general election.
Tester, who has served on the County Commission since 2014, sent an email to area media on Monday explaining why he is challenging Grandy for mayor in the Republican Primary.
“Why am I running for mayor? I’m a concerned citizen, trying to make a positive difference,” Tester said. “I care about people, have a heart for service and I’m passionate about good government. I want to encourage others to be informed and involved.”
Tester joined independent candidates James W. Reeves and Bobby Jack Lady in picking up their qualifying petitions on Jan. 28. Grandy, who is seeking his second term as mayor, filed his qualifying papers on Jan. 18.
Washington County Register of Deeds Teresa H. Bowman, Trustee Rick Storey and Circuit Court Clerk Brenda Downes are among Washington County incumbent Republicans who have filed their qualifying petitions for the May 3 election.
Candidates have until noon on Feb. 17 to return their papers to appear on the primary ballot for county and state judicial offices. Independent candidates who seek to appear on the Aug. 4 general election ballot also must meet that qualifying deadline.
Other candidates who have filed their qualifying petitions with the Washington County Election Commission office are three incumbent Republicans seeking re-election to judgeships in the 1st Judicial District. They are J. Eddie Lauderback, Circuit Court judge part I; Lisa Nidiffer Rice, Criminal Court judge part I; and Stacy L. Street, Criminal Court judge part II.
Also filing their petitions as Republicans for judicial races are incumbent Chancellor John C. Rambo, Suzanne Cook and Lois Bunton-Shults-Davis for Circuit Court judge part II and incumbent Jeff Kelly for public defender.
Judicial candidates who have filed papers for Washington County races include:
• Incumbent Robert G. Lincoln, as a Republican for General Sessions Court judge part I.
• Incumbent Janet Vest Hardin, Johnson City, and Joshua P. Sutherland III, Johnson City, as Republicans for General Sessions Court judge part II.
• Michael Rasnake, Jonesborough, and Johnathan A. Minga, Jonesborough, as Republicans for Sessions Court judge part III. Jesse James Campbell, Johnson City, has picked up a petition as an independent candidate for General Sessions Court judge part II, and Stephanie Sherwood, Johnson City, has picked up as a Republican for Sessions Court judge part III.

In other Washington County races:
• Danny Edens, who currently serves as a county commissioner, and Deputy Clerk Cheryl Storey have filed their qualifying petitions as Republicans for county clerk.
• Interim Sheriff Keith Sexton, Jonesborough, has filed his qualifying papers as a Republican. Leighta Laitinen, Johnson City, and Michael Templeton, Jonesborough, have also picked up papers as Republicans for sheriff.
In races for the 15 seats on the Washington County Commission:
• Richard Tucker, Limestone, and Isaac Moore, Jonesborough, have picked up papers as Republicans in District 1.
• Marty Johnson, Jonesborough, and Jason Day, who currently serves as chairman of the county’s Board of Education, have filed papers as Republicans in the 2nd District. Billy Austin has also filed as an independent candidate in the 2nd District.
• Incumbent Jerome K. Fitzgerald has picked up as Republican in the 3rd District.
• Josh Edens, Jonesborough, has filed his petition as a Republican in the 4th District and Todd Hensley, Telford, has picked up papers as a Republican in the 4th District.
• Incumbent Bryan Davenport has filed as a Republican in the 5th District.
• Incumbent Greg Matherly has filed his petition as a Republican in the 6th District.
• Larry England, Johnson City, has filed as a Republican in the 7th District and Sam Phillips, Johnson City, has picked up papers as Republican in the 7th District. Bobby Jack Lady, Johnson City, has also picked up papers as an independent candidate in the 7th District.
• Incumbent Freddie Malone has filed as a Republican in the 8th District. Former Constable Scott Keith Holly has filed as an independent candidate and Harry Hutchinson, Jonesborough, and Brian Squirek, Johnson City, have picked up qualifying papers as independents in the 8th District.
• Incumbent Suzy Williams has filed as a Republican in the 9th District.
• Former Johnson City Mayor David Tomita has picked up as a Republican and Donald Feathers Jr., Johnson City, has picked up papers as an independent candidate in the 10th District.
• Incumbent Jodi Jones has picked up papers as a Democratic candidate in the 11th District.
• Lewis Wexler Jr., Johnson City, has picked up as a Republican in the 12th District. Larry N. Grogan, Johnson City, has filed as a Republican in the 12th District.
• Incumbent Kenneth “Kenny” Huffine has filed a petition as a Republican and Robert L. Barnett, Johnson City, has picked up as a Republican in the 13th District.
• Incumbent Jim Wheeler has picked up as a Republican in the 14th District.
• Mark Rice, Jonesborough, and Ben Carder, Jonesborough, have filed petitions as Republicans in the 15th District. Mike Masters, Jonesborough, has picked as a Republican in the 15th District.
In races for the Washington County Board of Education:
• Vince Walters, Jonesborough, and incumbent Keith Ervin, Jonesborough, have filed as Republicans in 1st District. Cody Day, Limestone; Kerrie Aistrop, Jonesborough; incumbent Annette Buchanan and James Murphy, Jonesborough, have also picked up Republican papers in 1st District.
• Gregg Huddlestone, Gray, has filed his papers as a Republican in the 3rd District and incumbent David Hammond has picked up his petition as a Republican for the 3rd District. Incumbent Chad Fleenor, Gray, and Donald Feathers Jr., Johnson City, have also picked up papers as independent candidates in the 3rd District.