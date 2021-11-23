Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy is taking a break from his duties as a member of the BrightRidge board of directors while the county seeks injunctive relief against the public utility in response to a zoning dispute.
Grandy, who represents Washington County on the BrightRidge governing body, has told county commissioners that he will be “taking a leave of absence” from the BrightRidge board “during litigation” between the county and the public utility.
Washington County has petitioned the Washington County Chancery Court for a restraining order against BrightRidge to halt bitcoin mining operations on property it owns at 1444 Bailey Bridge Road in Limestone.
The mayor also noted he has been called to testify in the case, which is scheduled to be heard by Chancellor John Rambo at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
County Asks For Court Action
Washington County alleges a bitcoin mining operation overseen by Red Dog Technologies at the site does not conform with a “public utilities” zoning use permitted for the property under the county’s land use regulations.
The plaintiff also notes in its complaint: “BrightRidge exacerbates the problem by refusing to cease operations upon repeated written and verbal requests and referring Washington County to BrightRidge’s business partner, Red Dog Technologies LLC. Washington County has no relationship to this entity or any other business partner of BrightRidge’s and Tennessee law empowers this honorable court to enter a valid decree settling the rights between Washington County and BrightRidge.”
Grandy told commissioners at their meeting Monday night that he needed to be “away from that organization,” meaning BrightRidge, while the matter was being heard in the courts.
“I have been and always will be here for the interests of Washington County and the citizens of Washington County,” Grandy said. “It’s my duty and my responsibility and it’s my love.”
BrightRidge Responds To County
The BrightRidge board of directors released a statement last week noting they were were disappointed to see the county turn to the courts to settle the dispute over the zoning issue.
“We would have preferred a non-litigated solution to the current disagreement and don’t believe that all other possible solutions were explored,” BrightRidge Board Chairman James Smith said in the statement. “But we will respond to the lawsuit and follow the legal process required of us.”
Washington County commissioners agreed Monday night to address Grandy’s and another county appointment to the BrightRidge board of directors in the county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee in December.
Last month, Commissioner Kent Harris told his colleagues that he had sent an email to Grandy asking that he resign from the BrightRidge board.
Harris cited a number of reasons for asking for Grandy’s resignation, including an earlier email exchange between the mayor and County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson in which she noted the bitcoin operation was not conforming with proper zoning use allowed by the county.