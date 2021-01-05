Washington County officials have promised to lend a hand in helping the county earn the designation of a “work ready community.”
Members of the county’s Health, Education and General Welfare Committee voted Tuesday to ask their colleagues on the County Commission to allocate up to $3,000 to reimburse the First Tennessee Development District for workforce development testing through the ACT National Career Readiness Certification program.
The tests currently cost $75 per applicant. FTDD officials believe helping to offset the cost of the tests will help entice the 40 students that are needed to take the test for the county to obtain its workforce certification.
Committee members also pledged to recruit as many as 10 local companies to support the work ready community program, which is designed to make it easier for employers to find and hire qualified employees.
Lottie Ryans, who heads FTDD’s workforce and literacy programs, said Washington County is at 91% of reaching its goals to become a work ready community. She told HEW committee members they can help make the final push by contacting area employers and letting them know about the workforce development program.
Ryans said a work ready certification is currently designated in a handful of Tennessee’s 95 counties, which would give Washington County “an edge” in luring prospective employers to the region.
“To be able to say you are a work ready community is a huge statement in economic development,” Ryans said.
Sullivan and Hawkins counties are the first counties in Northeast Tennessee to receive the work ready community certification.
The objective of the work ready community program is to prepare students to enter the workforce by teaching them the skills needed to obtain an ACT National Career Readiness Certification.
To earn that certification, students are tested on being able to comprehend workplace documents, graphic literacy and applied math.
In the process, students can earn a bronze, silver, gold or platinum certification. Platinum is the highest, which is the level Eastman Chemical Co. requires to apply for a job at its facility.