Resolution to be considered at tonight’s meeting
The Washington County Commission will consider a resolution tonight voicing its support of a state lawsuit seeking compensation from manufacturers of prescription opioid drugs.
The resolution says commissioners “support the Drug Liability Act Lawsuit and hereby ratify and affirm the agreement to retain counsel to file this lawsuit on behalf of Washington County, Tennessee, against those legally responsible.”
The litigation was filed in Sullivan County by local prosecutors in 2017 against three drug manufacturers for their alleged roles in an “opioid epidemic” under the state’s Drug Dealer Liability Act.
The lawsuit, which is separate from litigation filed in federal court, seeks to compensate Washington and other plaintiff counties in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Judicial Districts for budgetary and policy hardships created by the opioid epidemic.
The resolution references “a serious public health and safety crisis involving opioid abuse, addiction, morbidity and mortality in Washington County.”
Commissioners are scheduled to gather in a closed session 30 minutes before their regular 6 p.m. meeting to discuss details of the lawsuit with 1st Judicial District Attorney General Ken Baldwin and attorneys with the Nashville-based law firm of Branstetter, Stranch and Jennings, who are handling the case on behalf of local prosecutors.
Both the executive session and the regular meeting will be conducted electronically. The livestream of the commission meeting can be viewed at washingtoncountytn.org.
Baldwin, who serves as district attorney general of Washington, Carter, Johnson and Unicoi counties, said last week county commissioners were being asked to vote on the supporting resolution out of “an abundance of caution.”
He said attorneys for the defendants in the case argued before the state’s Court of Appeals earlier this year that the attorneys general don’t have the power to file the legislation on behalf of those political entities.
“We believe the state statute does gives us that authority, but in case it does come up, we can show those counties are in support,” Baldwin told the Press.
The Unicoi County Commission approved a resolution in support of the litigation in November. Sullivan County commissioners, who are in the 2nd Judicial District, also approved a similar resolution last month.