The new director of the Washington County Health Department told county commissioners Monday that the county’s seven-day average of active COVID-19 cases has declined in the past month, while Washington County is ranked near the top in the state for delivering on the early stages of novel coronavirus vaccinations.
“We’ve seen a drop (of COVID-19 cases) by two-thirds in the past month,” Chris Hodgin said. “The trend lines are moving in our favor.”
Hodgin, a recently retired Air Force lieutenant colonel with 21 years of service, said the county was reporting roughly 90 active cases a day last month, which has shrunk to an average of 32.5 cases during the most recent reporting period.
At the same time, Hodgin said 6.42% of all Washington County residents have received their first dose of the vaccine, landing it among the top 10 of Tennessee’s 95 counties. He said 5.40% of Washington County residents have received the second dose of vaccine, which is the highest county rate in the state.
The county is administering the first and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines this week to Washington County residents in Phases 1a1, 1a2 and 1b, as well as those age 75 and older. Hodgin said vaccination pods have been set up at Freedom Hall from 8:30-11:30 a.m. each day this week.
He said those vaccinations are by “invitation only.”
“We know who is coming, and it’s very orderly,” he said.
Washington County residents must sign up to receive their vaccinations by going online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/nerwashington_prioritylist.
Those who cannot register online should call the regional COVID-19 vaccination phone line at 979-4689 or (866) 442-5301.
Monday’s briefing was the first for Hodgin, who was hired recently to fill a vacancy in the county Health Department created last year when Christen Minnick left her job as the director to join the public health faculty at East Tennessee State University.
In other business on Monday:
• Commissioners voted 14 to 1 (with Robbie Tester voting “no”) to approve a request for a five-year PILOT agreement to help a global automotive components manufacturing company add 25 jobs as part of a major expansion to its plant in the Washington County Industrial Park in Telford.
The company, which is referred to as “Project Mercury” by economic development officials, matches the description of bearings maker Koyo/JTEKT, which is headquartered in Japan.
The project would be the third expansion of the company since it located in Washington County as part of a now-completed PILOT in 2007.
The deal calls for Koyo/JTEKT to enter into an equipment lease with the county, which in turn will provide it with a 75% property “tax abatement over a graduated schedule of three years running from the time of each capital expenditure.”
In return, the company will make capital investments during a five-year period totaling $12.3 million to expand its product line, add 25 jobs to its payroll and retain its current job force of 159 full-time employees in Washington County.
The company, which is still under a 2016 PILOT agreement for manufacturing equipment, is also considering an offer to move its operations to South Carolina.
• Commissioners approved a resolution supporting efforts to retrieve the county’s very first property deed book, “Deed Book A,” which was sent to Nashville in 1897 as part of its contribution to the Tennessee Centennial Celebration.
The deed book was eventually moved to the Tennessee State Library and Archives, where it remains today.
The historical document is an 1830s copy of Washington County’s original deed book, which was created between 1717 and 1782.
Washington County Archivist Ned Irwin has also asked state Sen. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, and state Reps. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and Tim Hicks, R-Gray, to request that Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, who oversees the state archives, return the deed book to the Washington County Archives Building in downtown Jonesborough.