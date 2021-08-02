The Washington County Democratic Party will hold a biennial reorganization convention to elect new leaders on Aug. 14.
The meeting will take place at Carver Recreation Center Gym. Doors open for registration at 9 a.m., and the convention will begin at 10 a.m.
A hybrid Zoom option is available for those unable to attend in person.
Local Democrats will elect a chair, vice chair, recording secretary, corresponding secretary, treasurer and the Executive Committee members from all areas of the county for a two-year term.
All Democrats who are residents of and who are registered voters of Washington County are urged to attend to discuss the party’s agenda and events for 2021-22. During the convention, the voting delegation will adopt county party bylaws and elect new leadership.
The county party leaders say the reorganization convention welcomes all Washington County Democrats. Attendees should arrive early to complete credentialing forms and be admitted to the convention prior to its start.
Credentialing will require attendees to be a registered voter in Washington County. It is highly recommended to check your voter registration status at GoVoteTn.com prior to attending.
For those unable to attend in person, contact the reorganization committee at reorganization@wctndp.org for more information on how to register and participate via the Zoom option.
For more information, contact Suzanne Emberton at 930-8833 or reorganization@wctndp.org.
