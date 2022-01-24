A vote on a rezoning for a meat processing plant near Grandview Elementary School has been postponed by the Washington County Commission until Feb. 24.
The item was pulled from the commission’s agenda on Monday at the request of the John Abe and Vickie Teague Living Trust, the owner of a 5-acre tract off Blalock Road behind the Telford school that is the site of the proposed regional meat processing operation.
John Abe Teague told the Press he asked that the request to rezone the property from A-1 (agriculture) status to M-2 (manufacturing) be moved to the commission’s next monthly meeting so that he and other members of the Appalachian Producers Cooperative could better explain the project.
“There’s too much misinformation in the community and we wanted to have time to deliver pertinent information to both the County Commission and school board members ahead of their meeting to give them time to review,” said Teague, who is a producer of grass-fed beef.
Proponents of the project say the proposed 10,000-square-foot enclosed facility will fill an urgent need for local producers of beef, pork, sheep and goat meat.
Teague, who is a member of the Washington County Election Commission, said the structure will be based on “upscale” meat processing facilities like those that members of the cooperative have visited in other areas.
“There will be no visible signs that it is a meat processing facility,” Teague told the Press last week. “There will be no smell and little noise.”
Commissioners and Board of Education members, however, have heard concerns from residents in the community and from parents of students who attend Grandview who are worried about the smell and increased traffic created by the processing facility.
“There are some of us who have concerns about the property’s close proximity to Grandview School,” said Mary Beth Dellinger, who represents the community on the school board.
One parent, Joshua Hill, sent an email to local leaders questioning the health consequences of a meat processing plant.
“Studies have shown meat processing plants within a community can cause multiple diseases for those around it to include asthma, bone disease and MRSA just to name a few,” he wrote.
In other business on Monday, commissioners officially declared a vacancy in the 15th District. The opening was created by the death of Commissioner Mike Ford on Dec. 27 following a brief illness.
State law requires the commission to name someone to fill the seat within 120 days. The appointee will serve the remaining months of Ford’s four-year term.
Commissioners are expected to fill the vacancy by May 24.
Voters in the 15th District will elect a new representative when they go to the polls on Aug. 4.
Ford, who retired earlier this year as the supervisor of food services at the Washington County Detention Center, was himself appointed by commissioners in 2011 to serve out the remainder of deceased Commissioner Richard Shadden’s term on the board. He was re-elected twice by voters in what is now the 15th District.
The 15th District currently represents residents who vote in the Boones Creek West and Sulphur Springs precincts.