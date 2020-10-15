A request for the Washington County School System to purchase six more propane-powered school buses will be heard by the County Commission at its regular meeting on Oct. 26.
The County Commission’s Budget Committee voted Wednesday to send the budget resolution for $558,000 to cover the purchase of the propane buses to commissioners.
The propane-fueled buses will replace six older diesel models that are set to be retired in August 2021.
The new buses will join five propane buses that the school system added to its fleet at the start of the current school year.
The earlier purchase of propane buses was made possible with the help of a $102,500 grant from East Tennessee Clean Fuels Coalition to reduce diesel emissions. The terms of the grant requires the school system to permanently disable the retired diesel buses.
School officials have applied for a similar clean fuels grant totaling $150,000 that would cover $25,000 of the cost for each propane school bus purchased.
Those grant funds would offset the added cost to purchase propane models, which cost $93,000 each.
Earlier this month, Jarrod Adams, the assistant director of Washington County Schools, told the comission’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee that purchasing the propane buses may mean the county will “spend more money on the front end, but we will recoup those costs in the long run.”
Most of those savings will come from an absence of the costly maintenance needed for diesel vehicles to meet environmental standards and emission requirements.