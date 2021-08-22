The Washington County Commission will hear an update Monday on efforts to abate noise complaints at a bitcoin mining facility in the Limestone community.
Commissioners are also scheduled to elect new officers at the meeting, which gets underway at 6 p.m. at the George P. Jaynes Justice Center. Commission Chairman Greg Matherly and Vice Chairman Jim Wheeler are expected to seek re-election to those posts.
Last month, commissioners heard from officials with BrightRidge and Red Dog Technologies regarding complaints from neighbors who live near a bitcoin mining operation.
Todd Napier, who represents Red Dog Technologies, said his company is taking “very seriously” the complaints of the noise coming from the computers and cooling fans used in its cyber-mining operation. Commissioners asked that he return this month to provide them with an update on measures his company is taking to silence the noise issues.
Napier told commissioners in July that Red Dog has hired an acoustic engineering firm to take decibel readings at the site and to develop a plan for quietening the process in 60 days.
He said his company is also consulting with Ebm-papst, a German company that makes automobile fans, motors and other air components, to develop better cooling units.
In other business, commissioners are set to vote on:
• A resolution to spend as much as $600,000 to purchase backhoes, dump trucks and related equipment for a seven-person waterline installation crew being created in partnership with the town of Jonesborough.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy has said the plan is to use some of the $25.5 million coming to Washington County from the American Rescue Plan Act to buy the vehicles.
• A request from county schools to use $946,000 from education capital funds to replace school buses, with another $640,000 coming from the same fund to purchase 2,425 Chromebooks.
• A resolution from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to use $100,000 from the capital projects fund to pay for upgrades to body cameras and car-mounted cameras for deputies.
Another $290,000 will be be taken from the capital projects fund to replace water heaters, showers and freezers at the Washington County Detention Center.
Commissioners are also scheduled to meet in a private executive session at the end of their regular meeting to hear details of an undisclosed settlement in a lawsuit against parties alleged to be involved in facilitating opioid drug abuse and addiction in the region.
Tennessee’s Sunshine Law requiring government boards to hold all meetings in public view has an exception that allows government bodies to meet behind closed doors with their attorneys to discuss pending litigation.